PLAINVILLE — Two Taunton women face charges of conducting an extensive counterfeit coupon operation and stealing almost $27,000 in products from numerous stores, including one in Plainville.
Jacqueline White, 41, of Taunton, has been indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury on one count each of larceny by false pretense by a single scheme, larceny to induce parting with personal property, and organized retail theft.
Crystal Travis, 40, of Taunton, was indicted on one count each of larceny by false pretense by single scheme and larceny to induce parting with personal property, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said.
The indictments come on the heels of a months-long investigation by Hingham police, Abington police and the Florida-based Coupon Information Center, a nonprofit association that fights coupon fraud.
White and Travis visited social media sites and used apps such as Facebook and Dropbox to purchase the phony coupons, authorities said.
The women also allegedly created high-quality, counterfeit coupons that contained barcodes and graphic designs.
The two women went to numerous Stop & Shop supermarkets in Massachusetts from March 10 to June 2 and used the counterfeit coupons to steal about $26,547 in products, authorities said.
White and Travis allegedly used a Stop & Shop rewards program card on March 10 to purchase 366 items worth $1,658, including beverages, laundry detergent, hygiene products and dishwashing soap. They used the phony coupons to reduce the amount by $1,655, owing just $3.28, authorities said.
At times, the coupons brought the two more savings than the products cost, they said.
Over the three-month period, the pair allegedly acquired 300 bottles of fabric freshener, 56 bars of bath soap, 188 bottles of fabric softener, 226 bottles of laundry detergent, 219 cans of air disinfectant, 135 bottles of hand soap, 22 skin care products, 130 air fresheners, 275 cases of anti-bacterial wipes, 34 bottles of mouthwash, 34 packages of paper towels, 26 toothbrushes, 21 tubes of hand cream, and 158 bottles of dish soap.
The women sold the items online, investigators said.
“After absconding with the items, the pair posted photographs of the products on social media sites, namely Facebook, offering to sell the goods at steeply discounted prices,” the district attorney’s office said. “The women asked potential buyers to meet them at a location in Taunton and payments for the products were to be made in cash.”
Besides Plainville, the women targeted Stop & Shops in Quincy, Weymouth, Raynham, Whitman, Abington, Pembroke, Norwell, Hingham, North Dartmouth, New Bedford, Sandwich and Brockton, as well as Rhode Island locations in East Providence and Pawtucket.
The suspects will be arraigned in Brockton Superior Court at a later date.