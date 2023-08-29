coupons
metro

PLAINVILLE — Two Taunton women face charges of conducting an extensive counterfeit coupon operation and stealing almost $27,000 in products from numerous stores, including one in Plainville.

Jacqueline White, 41, of Taunton, has been indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury on one count each of larceny by false pretense by a single scheme, larceny to induce parting with personal property, and organized retail theft.