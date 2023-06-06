ATTLEBORO — Promising to bring a fresh perspective to the city council, newcomer Jonathan Tavares muscled his way to a special election victory Tuesday, capturing a vacant council seat with 63 percent of the vote.
He will be sworn into office and assume the post left by Cathleen DeSimone, who resigned from the council when she was elected mayor in another special election last February.
Tavares, 29, the son of Cape Verde immigrants, brings youth and ethnic diversity to the council.
He said a desire for change and diversity on the council may have outweighed issues in voters’ minds this election, but he wasn’t sure.
The most common talk he said he heard from voters were “young blood” and “new ideas,” not issues.
An attorney and real estate agent, he won more than 63 percent of the vote in the only race in the special election which attracted only 8 percent of the city’s 33,000 voters.
Tavares triumphed over Laurie Sawyer, chairwoman of the human rights council, who got 35 percent of the vote, and Timothy Barone, who got only 1.39 percent.
Both Tavares and Sawyer said they were surprised by the lopsidedness of the results, saying they were expecting a close race. Barone did not actively campaign but Tavares and Sawyer went door-to-door and sent out mailings.
Sawyer wished Tavares well and said she would run for council again in the fall. She said she is unsure what the deciding factors were in the race.
“I really don’t know,” she said.
Tavares said he was expecting a close race because, he said, Sawyer is well known and had the support of former Mayor Paul Heroux.
He said his campaign relied mostly on “word of mouth.”
Tavares took 11 of the city’s 12 precincts, sometimes by 2-1 margins. Sawyer carried only Precinct 4A.
