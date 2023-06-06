ATTLEBORO — Promising to bring a fresh perspective to the city council, newcomer Jonathan Tavares muscled his way to a special election victory Tuesday, capturing a vacant council seat with 63 percent of the vote.

He will be sworn into office and assume the post left by Cathleen DeSimone, who resigned from the council when she was elected mayor in another special election last February.

