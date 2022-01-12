REHOBOTH — The owner of an average home is paying about $150 more in property taxes this fiscal year.
The average home is valued at just under $449,000 and the tax bill is about $5,750.
At the recent annual tax hearing, selectmen voted on the recommendation from the assessors office for a single tax rate of $12.67 per $1,000 assessed valuation. That compares to last year’s rate of $13.24.
Last year, the owner of a typical $423,042 home paid a total tab of about $5,600, which was roughly $170 more than the previous year.
Reflecting the hot real estate market, the average home increased in value about $25,000 whereas last year that home’s assessment jumped about $10,000.
The past two years were interim property revaluation years and not a full revaluation that is conducted every five years as required by state law. Two years ago was a full revaluation in town.
There was no serious consideration of going with separate tax rates for homes and businesses as many area communities have. The town doesn’t have enough commercial property for that.
The tax base is 91.63% residential and 3.43% commercial.
A community usually doesn’t shift to separate tax rates for homes and businesses unless it has at least about 20 percent commercial.
There is a $2,000 small business exemption in town.
Estimated new tax growth is $726,740.
Tax bills were recently mailed out, with due dates of Feb. 1 for the third quarter and May 1 for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year that began July 1.
Bills for the first two quarters of the fiscal year were estimated bills that were already due.
The total value of property in town is a little more than $2 billion, climbing over that mark for the first time last year.
The number of homes in town is about 4,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.