ATTLEBORO — The city council has approved three measures that will help senior citizens cope with increasing property tax bills due to construction of the new $260 million high school.
Two of the three take effect on July 1, the first day of fiscal 2021.
The council voted unanimously for the measures this week.
The first increases income limits for taxpayers who want to defer payment of taxes for a year or more.
The second reduces the interest rate on deferred taxes and the third increases the number of seniors who will be allowed to participate in a tax work-off program.
The current income limit is $20,000 a year for seniors who want to defer some or all of their tax payments until they die or sell their home.
The new law ups the limit to $58,000.
Seniors must be 65 and apply by April 1.
In addition, a homeowner must have must have owned and occupied a property in Massachusetts for a total of five years and lived in the state for at least 10 consecutive years.
The council also reduced the annual interest rate on those deferred taxes from 8 percent to 2.5 percent.
Both of those measures are effective July 1.
The third change allows 30 additional seniors to participate in the city’s tax work-off program.
Seniors must be at least 60 and own and occupy a home in the city.
The program allows seniors to work for the city for a certain number of hours and for up to $600 to be deducted from their tax bill.
Currently the program is open to 120 seniors. The increase will bring the number to 150.
The measures were shepherded through the council by Diana Holmes, chairwoman of the special committee on tax abatement review.
In the coming tax year, residents who own homes of average value, $321,790, will see a tax increase of $257, for a total tax of $4,668.
That increase came after councilors transferred some of the tax burden from residential payers to commercial payers.
If councilors left the tax split at the current level, the increase would have been $276.
Those who owned a house of average value this year had an increase of $183 for a two-year increase of $440.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.