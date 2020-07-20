ATTLEBORO — With downtown revitalization high on the city’s priority list, officials are hoping to gain approval of a tax break program for developers building market-rate housing in the downtown.
The program could be used for new construction or the redevelopment of old mill buildings, such as those on Union Street whose owners are planning to turn them into apartments.
Economic Development Director Catherine Feerick and Director of Planning and Development Gary Ayrassian recently made the proposal called the Housing Development Incentive Program to the city council.
The HDIP allows “Gateway Cities” like Attleboro to exempt all or part of the increased value of a property at the local level and for the issuance of tax credits at the state level for housing projects.
Gateway City status is given to old mill towns to help them rebuild deteriorated economies.
If adopted by the council, the program would create an “overlay district” in the center of the city which would encompass a number of different zoning districts including the central business district, the transit-oriented district as well as industrial and residential districts.
The rough boundaries of the overlay zone would be O’Neil Boulevard and Forest Street on the east, Peck Street on the north, Cliff and Jefferson streets on the west and Maple and Olive streets on the south.
Feerick said the goals of the program would be to increase the inventory of housing downtown, improve the quality of that housing, encourage the redevelopment of vacant or underutilized buildings and to “foster a vibrant, walkable downtown.”
She said downtown has experienced a surge of interest from developers in the past 10 years largely because of rising rents in places like Boston and Providence, and because the downtown has a commuter rail within easy walking distance of many homes and areas where apartments can be built.
A 132-unit building is currently going up on the corner of South Main and Wall street next to the MBTA commuter rail station.
One interested developer is Jonathan Cozzens of Lee Properties, whose company is hoping to redevelop 54 Union St. It’s located diagonally across from the MBTA station at Mill and Union streets.
He said HDIP tax breaks are crucial to financing the projects, especially in the redevelopment of old industrial buildings like 54 Union.
Without it, the finances don’t work, he said.
Cozzens said his company recently completed a project in downtown Haverhill using the HDIP tax breaks.
“It’s essential for old historic brick buildings,” he told councilors during a public hearing. “Without this it doesn’t work on paper.”
A business called Metal Tile Technology occupies the five-story 54 Union St. building.
The structure was built in 1908 and was originally home to the A.S. Ingraham Co., which produced chemicals, paints and varnishes.
Across the street at 37 Union, GAM Realty has been awarded permits for 59 apartments in a five-story former factory known as the Foster Building.
That project is the first phase of a larger development which is expected to consume the west side of Union, between Mill and Park streets.
Phase II would see the construction of 60 apartments in the Composite Modules building on the corner of Union and Mill, directly across from 54 Union.
The third phase could include the construction of a commercial building at Union and Park
The hearing was closed and the committee on zoning and land use chaired by Todd Kobus is expected to discuss it.
A council vote is expected soon.
