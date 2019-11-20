ATTLEBORO — Measures that city councilors hope will help ease the tax burden on senior citizens as payments for the new $260 million high school come due got support at a series of public hearings this week, but some argued they are not enough.
Councilors are considering proposals that would increase the number of seniors eligible for the tax work-off program, increase the amount of the senior tax exemption while lowering the age of eligibility, and reduce the interest rate in the tax deferral program.
All would provide some relief and they got the backing of the city’s Council on Aging at Tuesday’s hearings.
The COA’s board of directors and COA director Madeleine McNielly showed up to support the proposals.
However one member of the board, Frank Cook, a former city council president and a senior, said more needs to be done.
“This is a starting point and I’m glad for it, but let’s not think we’ve done enough here,” he said.
He noted that a recent news story revealed that Massachusetts is the 49th worst state in which to retire and urged Attleboro to join with other communities to make things better for seniors at the state level.
Meanwhile, Elizabeth Pichi, a 66-year-old retired nurse from West Street, pushed for a more radical approach than those being considered.
She advocated for a tax freeze that would provide the most help to seniors as costs rise, while their incomes don’t.
Pichi voted for the new high school, but now seniors need help, she said.
Some seniors can’t volunteer to work for the city and deferring taxes is wrong because a senior’s heirs end up having to sell the property to pay the taxes, she said.
Not only do the taxes come due upon death of the senior, but they have accumulated interest at an 8 percent rate.
The council is considering a drop to 2 1/2 percent.
“I’d just like to see a freeze with no strings attached for us homeowners,” Pichi said.
Councilors are considering a proposal to increase by 30 the number of seniors who could participate in the work-off program.
Currently there are 120 slots.
However, COA officials pointed out that there are 70 seniors on the waiting list. That means some on the program now will have to be cut to give others a chance even if the numbers are increased.
Denise Preston, also of West Street, said she’s the mom of two students who will benefit from the new high school.
She argued that seniors like Pichi stood up for the younger generation in voting to support the new school, so now it’s time for the younger generations to stand up for them.
“We need to do right by our seniors,” she said.
Last week the council shifted some of the increased tax burden to the business sector by adopting a dual rate split of 1.35, up from 1.33.
That number means businesses will pay at a rate 35 percent higher than if there was a single rate. The business rate has gone up 7 percent over the last two years in anticipation of the tax increases.
Despite pushing more of the burden on the business sector, those who own homes of average value, $321,790, will see a tax increase of $257.
Of the $257 increase, $135 goes to pay the school debt. The remainder, $12.2 goes to fund the regular city budget.
Last year the increase for a home of average value, then $312,967, was $183.
Fiscal year 2021 is expected to require the biggest tax increase caused by the new high school. After that the increases will diminish gradually over 30 years.
The hearings were closed and the proposals will be considered in committee in the coming weeks.
Technically, the tax increase for the school is “temporary,” but most seniors are not likely to outlive the payback period. So for them the increase is permanent.
In addition, with the baby boomer generation, one of the biggest generations ever, hitting retirement age, more and more seniors will be affected in the immediate future.
The youngest boomers are in their mid-50s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.