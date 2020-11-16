PLAINVILLE — While the $3 million budget override of Proposition 2 1/2 failed, the owner of an average valued home will still face a tax hike roughly double last year’s increase.
Selectmen this past week with input from assessors held the annual public tax hearing, which was virtual because of the pandemic.
For the budget year that began July 1, tentative tax rates are, for residential property, $14.70 per $1,000 assessed valuation, and for commercial property, $17.76 per $1,000 assessed valuation. They compare to last year’s $14.70 for homes and $17.71 for business.
While the tax rates are the same for homes, their owners will be paying more because home values have climbed.
The owner of an average valued home of $401,769 will face a tax bill that will run about $5,906 — about a $150 hike over last year. The average home last year was valued at $391,569 and that taxpayer paid a tax bill of about $5,759, about a $75 jump from the previous year.
Two years ago, the owner of a typical $379,700 home paid about $262 more in taxes from the prior year for a total bill of $5,684.
At the tax hearing, selectmen decided the tax burden shift between homes and businesses will remain the same as last year.
“COVID-19 has had a negative impact on business. Many closed for months,” Principal Assessor Maureen Clarke said. “The board of selectmen decided it would not be the time to increase the split.”
There were not many questions posed by residents during the hearing.
“I think people felt good about leaving the same shift,” Clarke said
Last year, selectmen decided to shift the tax burden a little more toward business than the previous year.
Selectmen again opted to exclude sewer debt from the tax levy limit allowed by Proposition 2 1/2. About $284,000 will be excluded.
A last minute decision on the sewer debt last year caused what was expected to be a minor tax hike of about $5 for the average homeowner to shoot up to about $75.
Tax bills will be mailed out before the end of the calendar year, likely the last week in December.
Third quarter tax bills are due Feb. 1. Bills for the first two quarters of the fiscal year that began July 1 were estimated bills and were already due.
Visit www.plainville.ma.us for more information.
