Swifties won’t be the only pop music fans clogging up the area roads.
Janet Jackson will be performing the first concert of the season at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield on Friday night, also the first night of the Taylor Swift concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.
Jackson, who hasn’t toured in four years, will be playing a sold out show with rapper Ludacris opening.
The Xfinity venue has a capacity of 19,900 and the show starts at 7:45 p.m.
In addition Friday night’s concert, Swift will perform Saturday and Sunday with each show sold out and expected to attract some 50,000 fans.
Police urge concert goers to arrive early. Parking lots open at 2:30 p.m. and the ticket gates at 4:30 p.m. each day.
Police say there will be heavy traffic all weekend and for drivers to expect delays on interstates 95 and 495 and routes 1, 123 and 140.
In addition to the concerts, Norton police note students at Wheaton College graduate Saturday.
The school will be celebrating its 188th commencement beginning at 10 a.m. Reunion events will be held Friday through Sunday.
Jackson, who first hit stardom and constant MTV video rotation with 1989’s “Rhythm Nation 1814” album, has sold over 100 million albums.
She has won 11 American Music Awards, five Grammys and several MTV Video Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards.
Jackson, 57, is celebrating 50 years in the business with her “Together Again” tour. Her older brothers were the Jackson 5 and her brother Michael was one of the biggest pop selling artists in history.
