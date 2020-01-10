FOXBORO — The TD Bank in the town center was robbed early Friday night, police said.
A man entered the bank at 54 Central St. about 6:20 p.m. and fled with money but didn’t show a weapon, according to police.
The suspect was described as at least 6 feet tall, thin build, with gray hair and wearing a long coat.
He may have left in a silver Volkswagen, police said.
Area police departments were notified, including Wrentham, and that town’s officers staked out locations near the Foxboro line.
The bank stays open until 7 p.m. Fridays.
No other information was available from police.
If you have any information regarding the suspect, contact Foxboro police detectives at 508-543-1212.
