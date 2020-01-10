Foxboro robber

Surveillance camera shot of suspect in TD North bank robbery in Foxboro Friday night.

 Foxboro Police

FOXBORO — The TD Bank in the town center was robbed early Friday night, police said.

A man entered the bank at 54 Central St. about 6:20 p.m. and fled with money but didn’t show a weapon, according to police.

The suspect was described as at least 6 feet tall, thin build, with gray hair and wearing a long coat.

He may have left in a silver Volkswagen, police said.

Area police departments were notified, including Wrentham, and that town’s officers staked out locations near the Foxboro line.

The bank stays open until 7 p.m. Fridays.

No other information was available from police.

If you have any information regarding the suspect, contact Foxboro police detectives at 508-543-1212.

Stephen Peterson can be reached at 508-236-0377.

