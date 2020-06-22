PLAINVILLE — Over 50 teachers, parents, students and other supporters rallied late Monday afternoon at the busy intersection of routes 152 and 106 to urge passage of a $3.25 million override of the state tax-limiting law Proposition 2 1/2.
Many held red-and-white signs reading “SOS, Save our Services.”
The override, which will be voted on June 29, is intended to spare the jobs of three dozen school employees who received layoff notices last month. In lieu of the funding infusion, the town also plans to lay off six firefighters and five police officers, and reduce hours in departments including the library, senior center/Council on Aging and DPW.
The school staff reductions — which represent nearly a quarter of the school workforce, from teachers to custodians — would mean larger class sizes, and programs such as band and chorus would face elimination.
The annual budget has been an extremely hot-button issue in town the past several weeks, and that was clearly demonstrated by the rally turnout and reaction from those driving by.
“We need this,” Lauren Cecko, chairwoman of the SOS committee and president of the PTO, said of the override.
“I think this is great,” she added of the rally. “A lot of people turned out.”
Other signs read “36” — the number of school positions hanging in the balance — and “Vote Yes.”
Several school staff wore T-shirts with the words “Students make a difference.”
There was even one participant dressed up as a shark.
“I think it’s outstanding. Both schools came together to make it an amazing event,” said Stephanie Benedetti, a town resident and paraprofessional at Jackson School. “I think it’s very positive and meaningful. A lot of honks and positive vibes.”
Approval of the override would mean the average $391,000 home would pay $186 more each quarter of the fiscal year, or $744 each year, according to the town. That translates to $62 per month, or a little over $2 a day.
Besides an expected reduction in state aid, also factoring into the budget picture are a drop in town revenue, rising expenses and an inability to continue relying on reserve funds to balance the budget.
Ashley Niland, a special education teacher in town, said a group of teachers organized the rally, which had the support of the Plainville Education Association.
Another one is planned Thursday at the same location but from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. If turnout is strong enough, participants will also stake out the corner of routes 106 and 1A.
Polling for next Monday’s election will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the public safety building behind town hall off South Street (Route 1A).
Early mail-in voting is encouraged, and more information can be found on the town website, www.plainville.ma.us.
