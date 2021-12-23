ATTLEBORO — The pandemic has forced the cancellation of the area’s most popular Christmas dinner for a second straight year.
For 36 years until 2020, the Tedesco family had held the free Ed Tedesco Memorial Christmas Dinner for the needy in Attleboro and surrounding towns.
The traditional dinner was again canceled this year due to the pandemic, Sherri Tedesco Morin confirmed Wednesday.
The public apparently expected the cancellation.
“We have not been receiving inquiries,” Tedesco Morin said.
The family hopes to see the dinner return next year.
“This has been our family tradition, with the past 17 honoring both of our parents, Ed and Evelyn Tedesco, both of whom worked tirelessly on the dinner until their passing,” the family said.
The Tedesco family has made monetary donations to the local agencies that have benefited from the dinner in the past.
Ed Tedesco and Jack Hagopian started the dinner, and since their father died in 2003, Tedesco’s three daughters, Tedesco Morin, Kim Taylor and Lori Carroll, have run the annual event.
Two years ago, more than 70 people turned out to the dinner, held in the cafeteria at Attleboro High School with the help of about 50 volunteers.
Another 200 meals-to-go were put together for those unable to attend.
The dinner has been much more than about the food, providing holiday cheer and socialization, organizers say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.