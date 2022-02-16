A teenager accused of fatally shooting a man at South Shore Plaza in Braintree and fleeing with the alleged help of an Attleboro woman pleaded innocent Wednesday to a charge of murder.
The suspect, Julius Hammond-Desir, 19, of Maynard, was ordered held without bail following his arraignment in Quincy District Court.
A prosecutor said Hammond-Desir shot the victim in the head in a Forever 21 store on Jan. 22 following a brief argument. The victim, Dijoun Beasley, 26, of Boston, died the next day at Boston Medical Center.
Samantha Schwartz, 27, of Attleboro, formerly of Mansfield, was arrested last month on a charge of being an accessory to murder after the fact.
Authorities say she was with Hammond-Desir and allegedly helped him avoid arrest in the days after the incident, allegations she denies.
Schwartz pleaded innocent Jan. 28 in Quincy District Court and is free on $20,000 cash bail.
Hammond-Desir was arrested Wednesday morning in the Dorchester section of Boston by the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitives Apprehension Section and officers from Braintree and Boston, according to the Norfolk County district attorney’s office.
During his arraignment, Assistant District Attorney Anne Yas said Beasley was inside Forever 21 with his girlfriend, who was pushing a 3-year-old in a stroller, before Hammond-Desir approached and shot him.
Surveillance video shows Hammond-Desir exchange words with Beasley and lift up his shirt to show the gun in his waistband prior to the shooting, Yas said.
As Beasley walked to the store exit, Hammond-Desir followed and “shot the victim, who was standing defenseless, just feet away,” Yas said.
The prosecutor said the whole event lasted about a minute.
Hammond-Desir fled the mall and went to Randolph and then to New Bedford where he asked friends for a place to stay, Yas said, adding that the defendant’s mother in Maynard told authorities she had not heard from her son.
“When being taken to his cell this morning,” Yas said, “the defendant asked who turned him in. He admitted to knowing that police were looking for him.”
The prosecutor said Hammond-Desir told Braintree police he was working at a Dunkin’ and saving his money to hire an attorney. Yas noted that Hammond-Desir changed his appearance by cutting his hair short.
When Schwartz was arrested, authorities released a photo of Hammond-Desir with an afro in an attempt to gain information on his whereabouts. They said they believed he would change his appearance.
In brief remarks to the court, Hammond-Desir’s lawyer, Mark Wester of Hudson, did not object to his client being held without bail “without prejudice” so he could argue later. He said he had just been given materials in the case and only had time to speak briefly with his client.
Hammond-Desir is next scheduled to appear in court on March 15.