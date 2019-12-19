NORTON -- Police have arrested a local teen following a search at Norton Middle School that turned up three bullets in a student locker.
The 13-year-old was arrested Thursday at at the town police station and is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition, Police Chief Brian Clark said.
"This involves a minor and information that can be communicated is limited," school officials said in a prepared release.
The search of the school took place Wednesday after School Resource Officer Marc Robichaud was informed at about 3:30 p.m. that a teacher had overheard students discussing ammunition brought into the school, Police Lt. Todd Jackson said.
"The teacher overheard information that a student brought five bullets into the school several days ago to make a trade with another student for electronic items," Jackson said.
Students involved were questioned and their personal belongings were searched by school staff, but no ammunition was found, Jackson said.
Buses were delayed for a brief time while students were interviewed and searched, Superintendent Joseph Baeta said.
Once school was dismissed, staff searched lockers, which led to the discovery of three rounds of a .243 rifle in one locker, Jackson said.
Police, along with K9s from the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council, subsequently conducted a more thorough search of the school and buses at the recommendation of the school threat assessment team, which includes the SRO and Norton police.
"The search of the school and buses revealed no further ammunition or evidence of any weapons," Jackson said.
The search ran from about 5:50 to 6:45 p.m., school officials said.
School administrators decided to cancel a winter concert that was planned for Wednesday night. Parents were notified of the incident and concert cancellation.
Police late Wednesday night obtained photos of a rifle sent by a suspect to another student, Chief Clark said.
Norton police then went to the suspect’s home and found a rifle and ammunition in the suspect's bedroom, Clark said. The ammunition was consistent with what was found in the locker at the school, police said.
"Student and staff safety is our highest priority. We followed our protocols, addressed it with trained public safety officers and communicated our outcomes to the parents and staff of the entire district," Baeta said.
"We were cleared for a regular day (Thursday)," the superintendent added. "(Thursday) morning I was at NMS and we had a positive regular start."
Baeta noted the SRO officer was present as usual.
The investigation is ongoing.
