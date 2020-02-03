ATTLEBORO — A teenager was spared a guilty finding Monday after she admitted to stealing over $600 worth of clothes and merchandise from a Route 1 store and attempting to make a getaway via a ride-sharing service.
Attleboro District Court Judge Maureen McManus continued the case against 18-year-old Mikaela Moise of Boston for two years without a finding, with probation, after listening to the pleas of her lawyer.
Attleboro defense lawyer Matthew Carter asked the judge to not enter a guilty finding against his client because she was a nursing student and the finding would jeopardize her future education and employment opportunities.
If Moise completes her probation, the charges will be dismissed.
Moise was one of three suspects stopped in a Lyft ride-sharing car on Jan. 5 after leaving from Dick’s Sporting Goods. Police said they left the store with “booster bags” filled with hundreds of dollars in merchandise, and that the bags were designed to foil store security systems.
A week before her arrest, Moise was placed on probation for shoplifting in a case continued without a finding. After her arrest last month, she was held pending a probation violation hearing.
The judge also declined to enter a guilty finding on that case after accepting Moise’s admission that she violated her probation.
As a condition of her probation, she must now submit to random drug and alcohol tests.
Carter said his client has learned her lesson after spending time in jail. Moise has pending cases in Quincy and Boston for similar crimes since September.
