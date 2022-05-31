WRENTHAM -- A 16-year-old boy riding his bicycle was seriously injured Monday afternoon when he collided with a car at Creek and South streets.
The boy was taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital in Providence but his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, Police Chief Bill McGrath said.
A preliminary investigation indicates the car was traveling south on South Street toward Wampum Corner and the boy began crossing South Street from Creek Street when the collision occurred, McGrath said.
The boy, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered multiple injuries, including numerous cuts, when he went airborne on impact and struck the windshield of the car, McGrath said.
His parents arrived on scene before he was taken to the hospital, according to the police chief.
Cause of the accident remains under investigation.