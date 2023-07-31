FOXBORO — An 18-year-old Millis man is being charged with stealing a car, driving it to the public safety building early Monday morning and breaking into several other vehicles.
Police Officer Brendan Fayles, was working the midnight shift as the station officer, when, at about 4:50 a.m., he noticed on the building surveillance cameras a vehicle being driven over the lawn in the area by the fire department, police said.
Fayles then saw a male exit the vehicle and start rummaging through several other vehicles in the parking lot, police said.
Police learned later the vehicle the suspect arrived in had been stolen shortly before.
It was also determined that several vehicles were broken into in the fire station parking lot and in a nearby apartment complex, police said.
Nicholas Sergent was taken into custody by Fayles and arraigned in Wrentham District Court Monday afternoon on numerous charges, police said.
They include larceny of a motor vehicle, four counts of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, larceny under $1,200, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs, and marked lanes violation.
Detectives are conducting follow-up investigations into the incident as it’s believed more cars were broken into overnight, and additional charges may be filed, police said.
You are urged to contact the police department at 508-543-1212 if you believe your vehicle was broken into or if you have any information regarding the incident.
The public is reminded to lock vehicle doors and protect valuables.