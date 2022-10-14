NORTH ATTLEBORO — A local teenager escaped serious injury Friday afternoon when his car struck the side of the police station on South Washington Street.
The 17-year-old boy was examined at the scene by emergency medical technicians but did not have to be taken to a hospital, Police Chief Richard McQuade said.
His name was not released.
The crash occurred about 1:40 p.m. and closed a portion of South Washington for about a half hour while police investigated and had the car towed.
McQuade said the driver told police the brakes on the vehicle failed as he drove from Chestnut Street onto South Washington Street.
The car went over the curb, onto the lawn and struck shrubs and a stairway on the brick building. There was little damage, according to the chief.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The 29,000-square-foot station at the corner of Chestnut and South Washington streets opened in 2004. It was an old jewelry factory and was refurbished and converted into a police station for $7.2 million.
