FOXBORO — A new show on the town’s cable access channel is bringing stories of area immigrants to the public, thanks in large part to the efforts of a local teen.

After years of being an active volunteer member at Foxboro Cable Access, where he has served as a camera operator, editor, reporter and director since the age of 9, Adam Taj, now 14, has taken on a bigger role as a producer of the new TV talk show called “My Immigration Story.”