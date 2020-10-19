SEEKONK — A teenager was reported stabbed in the southern part of town early Monday night.
The victim was stabbed in the thigh by another teen about 7:45 p.m. and found at 105 School St. with his mother and girlfriend, police said.
Police applied a tourniquet to the wound and were searching for a suspect.
No further information was available Monday night.
