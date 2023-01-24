Attleboro police cruiser
ATTLEBORO -- A 17-year-old boy who ran away from a state-run group home on Lindsey Street faces charges in connection with a stabbing in Norwood over the weekend.

Attleboro police learned of the incident when Norwood police notified the department about 1:45 a.m. Saturday that the youth was in custody, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said Tuesday.

