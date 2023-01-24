ATTLEBORO -- A 17-year-old boy who ran away from a state-run group home on Lindsey Street faces charges in connection with a stabbing in Norwood over the weekend.
Attleboro police learned of the incident when Norwood police notified the department about 1:45 a.m. Saturday that the youth was in custody, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said Tuesday.
Attleboro police had been on the lookout for the youth after staff at the Journey Home, where he lives, notified the department that he had not returned as scheduled at 9:30 p.m. Friday, Heagney said.
Juveniles at the facility are only allowed to leave with permission for work or appointments, according to the police chief.
The youth was held over the weekend and was arraigned Monday in Dedham Juvenile Court on a charge of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, Norwood Police Chief William Brooks III said.
He is accused of stabbing a 23-year-old man Friday night in Norwood during a fight outside a gas station that ensued between two carloads of people, Brooks said.
The group dispersed and the victim was taken to Newton-Wellesley Hospital in Newton by his friends. He was transferred to a Boston hospital for surgery and is expected to recover, Brooks said.
According to its website, the Journey Home is a “therapeutic intensive group home for adolescent males who, with support and treatment, are ready to live and participate in a community setting.”
It is operated by the Needham-based Justice Resource Institute and is under contract by the state Department of Children and Families, according to Heagney.
The interim program director for the Journey Home referred questions to a spokesperson who could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday morning.
City police are frequently called for runaway juveniles from the group home, including one Monday night, and have to divert resources to look for the youths, Heagney said.
In July 2020, a 17-year-old boy from the group home fled from a transport van and staff on a visit to Capron Park and stole a city park and forestry department truck.
He crashed the truck through a fence and sped off before being stopped later on Union Street. He was arrested on charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, malicious damage and driving without a license, police told The Sun Chronicle at the time.
