ATTLEBORO — A teenager remained hospitalized Friday after being stabbed in what police say was an apparent drug-related assault.
The victim, 17, was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence with multiple stab wounds Thursday night, Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cook Jr. said Friday.
His name was not released.
Cook said the injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening.
Investigators are still trying to piece together the circumstances of the violent episode, Cook said.
About 10:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the Irving Oil gas station at 466 Washington St. for a reported hit-and-run motor vehicle accident but found no accident, Cook said.
About 15 minutes later, police were called to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where the teenager was being treated for stab wounds.
The stabbing allegedly occurred over six ounces of marijuana, according to Cook.
“It appears to be a drug deal that had gone awry,” he said.
The stabbing remains under investigation and detectives are attempting to interview individuals about the incident.
