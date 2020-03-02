SEEKONK — A four-car, chain-reaction accident killed a 16-year-old girl and injured eight others Sunday night on Interstate 195, near the Rhode Island border.
The teen was identified Monday by the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office as Gisella Carrier of New Bedford.
She was a passenger in a 2001 Chrysler 300 that was struck in the rear by a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado in the middle eastbound lane of the highway, according to state police. The crash occurred about 8 p.m. as traffic slowed because of a vehicle fire about a mile up the road, police said.
Carrier, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead soon after she arrived at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence.
The initial collision set off a chain reaction in which the Chrysler was pushed into the rear of a 2005 Acura TSX and the Acura was pushed into the rear of a 2017 Lexus NX, according to state police.
The driver of the Chrysler, a 40-year-old New Bedford woman, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence. Her condition was not available, but police said her injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
A 14-year-old boy who was a passenger in the car suffered minor injuries and was taken to Hasbro.
The four occupants of the Acura — a 24-year-old New Bedford man and his three passengers, a 27-year-old man, a 22-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman, all of New Bedford — were taken to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries, according to state police.
The driver of the Silverado, a 43-year-old Johnston man, and a 17-year-old girl who was his passenger, were also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A 34-year-old Providence man driving the Lexus was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for evaluation of a possible injury.
The crash occurred east of the Route 114A exit. Its cause remains under investigation by state police at the Dartmouth barracks. They are being assisted by the state police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the MSP Crime Scene Services Section and state police detectives assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.
