SEEKONK — A 16-year-old boy has been cited in a Jan. 13 head-on crash on Route 152 that killed an Attleboro man, authorities said Friday.
The teenager was cited for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the Bristol County district attorney’s office said.
His name was not released because he is a juvenile.
The crash occurred at 4 a.m. less than a half-mile from the Attleboro line and took the life of Shawn Nguon, 25.
A show-cause hearing will be held in juvenile court during which a clerk-magistrate will hear whether there is enough evidence to issue a criminal complaint against the 16-year-old, Miliote said.
Police said a preliminary investigation determined the teenager lost control of his car and went into the opposite lane of travel, colliding with Nguon’s car.
The teen was injured and taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence for treatment, according to police.
Nguon was a 2014 graduate of Attleboro High School and was one semester away from earning his bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth, his cousin Amy Shea wrote on a GoFundMe page.
In one month, over 270 donors raised $20,995 to help pay for funeral and other expenses.
Besides his parents, Nguon is survived by an older brother, Eric.
State police assigned to the district attorney’s office, state police accident reconstruction experts and local police conducted the investigation.