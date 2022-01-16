NORTH ATTLEBORO — Fire officials evaluated a teenage ice skater who fell through thin ice Sunday afternoon and was able to free herself.
The ice skater was able to return home by the time firefighters located her in the area of 33 Weona Road on Bungay Lake around 4:15 p.m., they said.
According to fire officials skaters, hockey players and ice fisherman have been out all over town taking advantage of the recent cold snap.
Ice needs to be at least 4 inches thick before it is considered safe to sake or walk on. Though the ice may have been thick enough in many spots, there are still weak spots considering the deep cold was only a few days long.
Temperatures tomorrow are expected to reach into the 40s, weakening the ice even further.