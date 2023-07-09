The continuing strong job market has made it easier for area teens and college students to land what used to be a real challenge: a summer job.
With one of the tightest labor markets in decades, they can be more selective on jobs and get paid more.
On the other hand, it has proved a struggle at times for businesses, recreation departments and others to fill those jobs. And many of them have had to bump up pay to keep up with inflation and the competition.
Teens and college students have always been essential for summertime staffs of restaurants, ice cream stands, camps, pools and amusement venues.
Foxboro Recreation Department has made out well this summer with its 32 seasonal workers.
"We are very lucky when it comes to summer staff. This year we had all of our counselors return and three of the four lifeguards," Recreation Director Renee Tocci said. "We had some new junior counselors as well as middle school adventure counselors as that program grew this summer. We also were able to hire some junior counselors and two gate attendants for the pool."
The recreation department had 32 applicants, which Tocci said "is pretty normal for us."
The pay was increased.
"We did raise the pay to keep in line with other businesses and rec departments," Tocci said.
Hiring at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro has been strong as well.
"Gillette Stadium offers a full complement of full-time, part-time and seasonal opportunities," spokeswoman Julia Pagliarulo said. "With an exciting calendar of events including a record-breaking concert season, the 2023 Army-Navy Game and a full slate of Patriots games and Revolution matches paired with minimal schedule requirements, Gillette Stadium has experienced a strong hiring performance this year and is currently hiring for a variety of seasonal roles."
Keira Barry didn’t have trouble finding a summer job as she’s in her third year working during the summer at Atlantic Golf in South Attleboro.
She’s works in the office of the mini golf and driving range on Newport Avenue (Route 1A).
“We have lots of summer help,” Barry said, noting the business had a couple of recent job seekers it had to turn away. “The thing with summer jobs is you have to start looking before the season. By the time summer hits, everyone has hired who they wanted.”
Alex Ray, a junior at Bridgewater State University and Norton resident, is studying to become a clinical psychologist.
‘I have found a great number of summer positions,” Ray said. “I obtained several internships/positions at numerous mental health related establishments.”
Ray is now a mental health specialist at McLean Hospital, a psychiatric hospital in Belmont, and also works as a crisis line counselor with Cape Samaritans and as a behavioral technician with Woburn-based Bridging Independent Living Together.
“I feel that there are more positions available for students compared to years past,” Ray said. “I feel we are still feeling the implications of Covid on the workforce...for a student, there are so many opportunities to learn.”
At Miller’s Roast Beef on Newport Avenue in South Attleboro, the business that also has a restaurant in East Providence hires summer help to some extent.
“We don’t do a ton of summer only hiring because of the nature of our business” and lengthy eight weeks of training, president Gwen Graham said. “We do have hiring needs that happen all the time. We never have been struggling to hire.”
“I have noticed definitely more of an increase in the talent pool” of applicants,” Graham said. “It definitely has been an increase in the number of students applying this summer and ones that want to continue into the fall.”
In previous recent years, the pandemic was more of a factor.
“I think people were more cautious of the work environment, especially working with the public,” Graham said.
The business has increased pay to $15 an hour for entry level workers, and they also are able to collect tips, she noted.
The Attleboro Recreation Department has struggled to fill summer positions.
“Over the last few summers it has been difficult to attract qualified young people interested in working a summer job,” said Tim Killion, assistant director of recreation. “I remember a few years before the pandemic we would have quite a number of applicants for a particular position but this no longer the case. Shortly after the pandemic it seemed that there were less people actually applying for the available jobs.”
To address the problem, the recreation department has had to be creative in recruiting staff for particular positions.
“We need to have about 30 lifeguards each summer to staff the three pools in the city. Over the last couple of summers we have offered a free lifeguard certification course to Attleboro residents at the end of our pool season,” Killion said, noting those who pass the course agree to work for the rec department the following summer. “We have been able to hire about 12 lifeguards through this avenue.”
Rec officials also have been working more closely with the Attleboro YMCA since most of the lifeguards who work for the city also work for the Y after the summer season.
“Another way in which we work to fill positions is to begin the applicant search much earlier in the year. Rather than wait until the spring, we are actually promoting job vacancies and interviewing prospective staff as early as January for the upcoming summer season,” Killion said.
The assistant rec director said he contacts local high school principals to promote jobs within the schools and posts job vacancies on the Attleboro Recreation website as well.
The department has also been hiking pay.
“The minimum wage has been increasing over the last few years so we’ve had to keep our hourly rates competitive to attract the best candidates for the jobs,” Killion said. “Each year we evaluate our seasonal salary scale and adjust our rates accordingly based on market conditions.”
There are of course more than one likely reason it’s been more difficult for area rec departments to fill summer openings.
“I just think that that young people can be much more selective now due to there being many more jobs available than in the past,” Killion said. “Also, some people are opting out of summer jobs entirely to take part in other activities entirely whether it be academic pursuits or just having more free time during the summer to focus on leisure activities.”
The rec department hired about 40 seasonal workers for various positions, including as coordinators, laborers, lifeguards, arts and crafts and tennis instructors, and counselors. Nearly three-quarters of the employees work at the pools, and 16 workers are in their first summer.
North Attleboro’s recreation department has had an easier time with summer hiring.
“We have hired many young adults this summer. We have not had any issue with staff and have even done well with lifeguards,” Recreation Director Steve Carvalho said.
The department brought on about two dozen new staff members.
“We usually start advertising in later winter and conduct interviews by Zoom or in person depending on the availability of the interviewee,” Carvalho said.
Despite the challenges employers face this summer, labor shortages are much less of a problem than they were in previous years, when the pandemic made many people reluctant to return to public jobs, job experts say.
Overall, the job market continues to be robust despite the economy stalling a bit with rising interest rates.
The unemployment rate in Massachusetts sits at 2.8%.
Nationally, the unemployment rate, which has ranged from 3.4 percent to 3.7 percent since March 2022, dropped slightly to 3.6 percent in June.
The U.S. added 209,000 jobs in June, according to the jobs report released by the Labor Department Friday. However, that’s the smallest monthly jobs gain since December 2020.
Government, health care and social assistance saw the biggest gains.