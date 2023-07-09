Lifeguards
Lifeguard jobs, like the one above at Spatcher Pool at Hayward Field in Attleboro, are among the opportunities filled by teens and college students.

 MARK STOCKWELL / THE SUN CHRONICLE

The continuing strong job market has made it easier for area teens and college students to land what used to be a real challenge: a summer job.

With one of the tightest labor markets in decades, they can be more selective on jobs and get paid more.