ATTLEBORO — Thanks to a student and her dad’s girlfriend, the new high school has American flags in each classroom for the Pledge of Allegiance, which is said every morning.
There were no classroom flags when the school opened its doors on Aug. 29. The flag holders were there, but the flags weren’t.
It turned out that the flags were on back-order and the date of their arrival was unknown.
The absence of flags irritated sophomore Avery Drainville, 15.
“It just bothered me that I couldn’t stand up for something,” she said.
So she told her dad Keven Drainville, who posted online about the situation, and Drainville’s girlfriend, Jessica Pion.
Pion took it from there. She said a “community effort” to get flags for the classrooms began, involving parents, school board member Jim Stors, Superintendent David Sawyer, Principal Kate Campbell and some associate principals.
“There were a lot of students concerned about it,” Pion said. “And there were some parents offering to buy flags.”
In the meantime temporary measures were put in place.
For classrooms in front of the building there was a big American flag on the flag pole outside, which could be used if the classroom was on the right floor.
But for those on the other side of the building, or on the wrong floor, there was no flag to be seen.
Pion called all around. She even made a call to the National Guard without success. She finally hit pay dirt when she called Veterans Agent Ben Quelle at City Hall.
Quelle had what she needed. He saved the day.
He was able to supply 170 flags for the classrooms.
They are the small ones, with which the graves of veterans are decorated on Memorial Day, but they will do for now.
“They are just temporary so they have something to pledge to,” Quelle said.
Meanwhile, it’s unclear when the regular classroom flags will arrive.
Campbell said the hope is they will come in October, possibly toward the end of the month.
