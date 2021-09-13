ATTLEBORO -- The city will hold its 15th annual Ten Mile River cleanup from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, rain or shine.
Volunteers from Attleboro and surrounding towns are needed to join with the “Attleboro River Rats” for a fun morning of cleanup and trash collecting along the banks and walking trails of the river.
City Councilor Jay DiLisio, former councilor Brian Kirby, and Conservation Agent Nick Wyllie are co-chairs for the event.
Members of the general public, conservation commissioners, Attleboro Land Trust members and other local groups will work alongside elected officials including Mayor Paul Heroux and members of the council.
Volunteers can sign up on the day of the event at a tent in the Community Gardens on Riverbank Road.
The GPS address is 37 Hayward St., Attleboro.
Some supplies will be available, although anyone wanting to be a “River Rat” should bring their own waders or wetsuit.
Families and children are welcome to collect trash along the river walkways.
Free refreshments will be supplied by Dunkin’.
Sponsors are Heroux, the land trust, conservation commission, Dunkin’ and Friends of the Ten Mile River.
For more information contact Wyllie at 508-223-2222, ext. 3145.
