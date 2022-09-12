Ten Mile River Cleanup 2021
Buy Now

Volunteer Mike Davis, a former city councilor, picks up trash near the dam during the cleanup in 2021.

 MARK STOCKWELL / THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO — The 16th annual Ten Mile River cleanup will be held from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, rain or shine.

Volunteers from Attleboro and surrounding towns are needed to join the famous Attleboro River Rats for a morning of river clean up and trash collecting along the river banks and walking trails.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.