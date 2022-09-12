ATTLEBORO — The 16th annual Ten Mile River cleanup will be held from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, rain or shine.
Volunteers from Attleboro and surrounding towns are needed to join the famous Attleboro River Rats for a morning of river clean up and trash collecting along the river banks and walking trails.
Sign-up will be held the day of the event at the tent located at the Community Gardens on Riverbank Road at 37 Hayward St.
Some supplies will be available, although anyone wanting to be a River Rat should bring their own waders or wetsuit.
Families and children are welcome to collect trash along the riverwalk.
Free refreshments will be supplied by Dunkin’.
City Council President Jay DiLisio and Conservation Agent Nick Wyllie are co-chairs for this event.
Medmbers of the public, conservation commissioners, Attleboro Land Trust and other local groups will work alongside Mayor Paul Heroux and members of the city council to clean up the trash that has accumulated.
Local sponsors are: Mayor Paul Heroux, Attleboro Land Trust, the Attleboro Conservation Commission, Dunkin’, and Friends of the Ten Mile River.
For more information contact Conservation Agent Nick Wyllie at 508-223-2222 ext 3145.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.