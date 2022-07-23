If you fall in the Ten Mile River, you don’t have to go to Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
“You should probably just go home and take a shower,” Ben Cote, president of the nonprofit Friends of the Ten Mile River, says. But, he adds, you should also probably keep your mouth closed.
And as tempting as a plunge into its waters might be as the area swelters through a heat wave, an intentional swim along much of its length likely isn’t advisable, says Cote, whose volunteer group has sought to protect the river and its surroundings for years.
That’s the contradiction of the waterway that winds through the area. It’s gone from dangerously polluted and nearly lifeless to a natural resource that’s slowly recovering some of its beauty and health.
A decade ago, when The Sun Chronicle published an assessment of the river’s condition, there were the first signs of hope.
The federal Clean Water Act, passed in 1972, a half century ago now, and the state’s own Wetland Protections Act and other regulations curbing discharges and requiring and industrial pre-treatment of wastes, had begun to make a difference.
On many parts of the river, water was once again clean enough to support an active trout fishery. Since the 1950s there has been a 235-acre U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service trout hatchery in North Attleboro on the Bungay River, a tributary of the Ten Mile.
The river supports other aquatic species, too, including a large population of carp, Cote says. And in turn, great blue herons, mink and other birds and animals that depend on fish for food returned. In 2015, herring swam upstream in the river for the first time in a century.
Rising at Savage Pond in Plainville, near the corner of Chestnut and High streets, the Ten Mile flows mostly southward for 22 miles before spilling over one final dam into the Seekonk River in East Providence.
Is it 10 miles? No. A hint about the origin of the name is the fact that traveling south after crossing the river you come to another stream called the Seven Mile. Cote says those trekking by foot or wagon on the roads of the day used those fords as distance markers.
The river winds through what was once the industrial heartland of the region, North Attleboro, Attleboro and Seekonk. It drains some 54 square miles, the smallest of the 26 recognized watersheds in the state.
The Ten Mile River has been many things since retreating glaciers helped carve its course out of the sandy New England soil an epoch ago.
It’s been a highway, a food and water source, a milestone and a power plant for the Industrial Revolution.
Today, it’s recognized as an important natural resource that deserves protection and the utmost care.
But it won’t be easy. The Ten Mile, like many of the state’s waterways, is facing multiple threats to its quality and even to its existence.
“Over 468 of our 1,200 named rivers and streams are on the federal 303(D) list. That means they don’t meet minimum water quality standards for fishing and swimming,” says Danille Dolan of the Massachusetts Rivers Alliance, a group that advocates for river quality. “This may not seem like a lot, but over half of those named rivers & streams (642) haven’t even been evaluated yet. So combined, that leaves less than 10% that are known to be safe for us to swim in and eat fish from.”
And, despite environmental protection laws that are now more than 50 years old, threats to these vital waterways continue, she writes in an email to The Sun Chronicle.
“The biggest threats to our plentiful rivers and streams are: water pollution from stormwater runoff, low flow from drought and excess withdrawals, hydropower and dams, climate change, and development,” she says.
Much of the state is now in severe to moderate drought, according to the state’s Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.
The Ten Mile is a little more fortunate than some of the state’s waterways. Earlier this month, two environmental groups announced they were taking the federal Environmental Protection Agency to court over the state of three Boston-area rivers.
The Conservation Law Foundation (CLF) and Charles River Watershed Association (CRWA) have notified the Environmental Protection Agency of their intent to sue to protect the Boston-area rivers from polluted runoff. They claim the Charles, Mystic and Neponset rivers are all harmed by stormwater runoff from industrial and commercial properties, and that the EPA has ignored calls from the two groups to regulate this pollution.
Every time it rains, a toxic stew is running into three of the area’s most iconic rivers,” said Caitlin Peale Sloan, vice president of CLF Massachusetts. “We’ve repeatedly asked the EPA to clean up this pollution, but our pleas have fallen on deaf ears. It’s time for the agency to hold these large properties accountable for the constant damage they’re doing to our cherished rivers.”
Ten Mile’s condition
The Ten Mile’s condition is not so dire, but it’s not out of danger either.
Cote, 40, a self-taught environmentalist says, “It’s getting cleaner but getting worse, too.” While no longer subject to industrial waste dumping, now, he says, the problems include invasive plants, such as the water chestnut, and runoff from streets, parking lots and lawns bringing salt, oil and fertilizer residue into the water.
The jewelry makers along the course of the river left a legacy of toxic residue that still lies in and under the river bottom and built up in the various impoundment areas along the way. Cote says there’s a dam about every mile along the river.
Standing on a sandy point in Attleboro’s Larson Woodlands, looking over Mechanics Pond as swans swim among the duckweed, he says, “We are going to have to deal with that for years to come.”
Massachusetts designates the river and most of its tributaries as Class B (fishable, swimmable) for much of its length. But one federal study from 20 years ago noted the presence of mercury in fish from the Ten Mile. It’s uncertain whether fish caught in the river are fit for human consumption. Cote says the river is safe for recreational, catch-and-release fishing. And he’d advise against swimming anywhere south of Falls Pond.
The communities along the river’s course have adopted stormwater management plans that are intended to limit the impact of runoff to wetlands. Conservation commissions in each municipality are charged with enforcing those rules.
“In general, the challenges of the Ten Mile stem from the historic development along the riverfront that resulted in pollution, flooding, loss of habitat, increased stormwater runoff and other impacts. These issues are not easily solved because most of the Ten Mile River is private and not owned by the town,” Shannon Palmer, conservation agent for North Attleboro, wrote in an email to The Sun Chronicle. “However we are always looking to make improvements along the river when feasible which happens when these properties come in for redevelopment and the commission has an opportunity to apply the riverfront regulations of the Wetlands Protection Act.”
Redevelopment projects are mandated to improve existing conditions along the river, including water quality and stormwater management.
Specific numbers on water quality along the Ten Mile are not easy to come by. The most recent testing by the state Department of Environmental Protection available online is dated 2002. North Attleboro’s board of health tests the swimming areas of Whiting’s Pond and Falls Pond for bacteria regularly. (The board of health closes the ponds to swimmers from time to time when the bacteria count gets too high. The Canada geese that flock to the water in the summer are usually cited as the culprits.)
Volunteers have cleaned the riverbanks of debris in Attleboro each year for more than a decade.
A 2014 study by Rhode Island officials found that, below Seekonk, “The Ten Mile River, Central Pond, Turner Reservoir, and Omega Pond do not meet state water quality standards for total phosphorus, dissolved oxygen, pathogens, and the following metals: aluminum, cadmium, lead, and iron” as well as certain pathogens.
(At the time, the Rhode Island officials cited Attleboro and North Attleboro wastewater treatment plants as the sources of the high phosphorus levels. The city responded that the study’s numbers were out of date as both Attleboro and North Attleboro — which also treats Plainville’s wastewater — had recently upgraded their facilities.)
For much of its length, the river no longer flows in its natural course, hemmed in by channels and walls. Some of that was to harness the river for industrial use. But some was intended to “improve” it, as this excerpt from a report from the Depression-era Works Progress Administration (WPA) shows:
“Construction work that is eliminating a serious health menace, reclaiming hundreds of acres of swampland, safeguarding scores of homes against flood damage, and transforming an unsightly and malodorous watercourse into a source of civic pride, is going steadily forward under WPA on the Ten Mile River in North Attleboro,” the report notes.
Describing the work of walling up the river, the report concludes, “The land alongside the new walls has all been filled. Seven hundred acres of swampland have already been reclaimed; upon this there is a luxuriant growth of grass. And while Ten Mile River is still not a swiftly flowing stream, there is sufficient flowage to insure clear water.”
Views on what constitutes good management of a river have changed over the years.
“Natural river systems are already under tremendous pressure to adapt and survive. Healthy ecosystems are necessary for mitigating floods, maintaining water quality and quantity, recycling nutrients, and providing habitat for plants and animals,” Dolan of the Massachusetts Rivers Alliance says. “We too must adapt by protecting and restoring floodplains, wetlands, and streams. Only then can we ensure enough water for both humans and nature.”
The government’s well-intentioned attempt to contain the river in the 1930s had unforeseen consequences for today. Filling of wetlands likely worsened seasonal flooding that sometimes still inundates businesses along the river. The Town of North Attleboro has been planning to dredge the river for years to deepen the channel and is working on getting federal funding that could start to bring that goal nearer.
The dredging of the Ten Mile River between Whiting’s Pond and Falls Pond, with money from the Department of Homeland Security, has long been a goal of officials to reduce flooding near the center of town and remove toxic materials from the river bottom.
In a statement this spring, Town Manager Michael Borg called the dredging project “our greatest priority in the town’s Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Plan.”
Cote is skeptical. “Flood plains are going to flood,” he says.
Cote, who grew up along the river in Pawtucket, says that as a child he used to look at the state of the stream and think, “somebody should clean up this river.” To his surprise, he says, it turned out that would be up to him and like-minded people involved in the Friends of the Ten Mile, land trusts in communities along the river and groups like the Massachusetts Rivers Alliance.
These private, nonprofit organizations are the ones that will be taking up the slack, where state and federal officials leave off, keeping track of water quality, advocating for protections for the waterways and wetland.
“That’s why this group exists,” Cote says. “The river means something to every one of us.” The Friends have hundreds of active members and more than 3,000 Facebook followers to help carry on the work.
It’s going to be a multi-generational task, Cote says, adding that cleaning up the Ten Mile River is “going to go at a snail’s pace. It’s going to take as long as it’s going to take. And someone else will see it through.”
To contact the Friends of the Ten Mile River Watershed, go to tenmilefriends@gmail.com or see their website at Fottm.org or go to their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Friends-of-the-Ten-Mile-River-Watershed-170332180350897/
To contact the Massachusetts Rivers Alliance, go to www.massriversalliance.org.