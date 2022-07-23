If you fall in the Ten Mile River, you don’t have to go to Sturdy Memorial Hospital.

“You should probably just go home and take a shower,” Ben Cote, president of the nonprofit Friends of the Ten Mile River, says. But, he adds, you should also probably keep your mouth closed.

Blue Heron
A great blue heron stalks prey in May while wading in the Ten Mile River in Attleboro.
Ten Mile River Story
Ben Cote, a self-taught environmentalist with the Friends of the Ten Mile River, says restoring the local waterway to health is a multi-generational task. “It’s going to take as long as it’s going to take,” he said. “And someone else will see it through.” He’s seen here at Mechanics Pond in Attleboro.
Ten Mile River Cleanup 2021
Volunteer Mike Davis, a former Attleboro city councilman, picks up trash during the 15th annual Ten Mile River Cleanup held in Sept. 2021.

