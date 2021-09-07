NORTON — Ten Waste Management trash-hauling trucks parked in town were destroyed by fire early Monday morning, with damage estimated at up to $5 million.
Firefighters about 6 a.m. responded to the Waste Management facility on Hill Street and discovered trash trucks fully involved.
No injuries were reported.
“The trucks were really cramped in there, right against one another,” Deputy Fire Chief Benton Keene said. “It appears one caught fire and it spread to the others.”
A photo of the scene resembled that usually seen after a bombing.
A second alarm was sounded, and Norton firefighters were assisted at the scene by firefighters from Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Easton and Taunton to bring the blaze under control, officials said.
“It was really labor intense,” Keene said, adding firefighters had to climb on trucks and used torches and saws.
State Department of Environmental Protection representatives responded as well as hazardous waste cleanup crews for diesel spills.
Firefighters also put down booms to contain leaking fuel.
Four heavy wreckers with cranes had to be called to move the trucks.
The trucks cost from $300,000 to $400,000, and with the cost of cleanup, Keene estimated damage at up to $5 million.
Firefighters were able to move some trucks, saving them, the deputy chief added.
“It was the perfect storm, a weekend holiday with nobody around,” Keene said of workers for Waste Management.
“Apparently some residents heard some explosions,” Keene said, adding they were likely tires exploding.
The cause of the fire is still being determined. It could have been ashes in one truck’s garbage, Keene speculated.
“It was so burned out the truck where it started it probably will be undetermined,” Keene said of a cause.
Mansfield Emergency Management Agency and Norton Community Emergency Response Team provided rehab.
Rehoboth and Raynham firefighters covered the Norton fire station.
