PLAINVILLE — A tenant may have prevented a four-alarm fire at the Huckleberry Hill residential complex from becoming a deadly one.
Timothy Forkin Jr. smelled smoke late Tuesday night and began sounding his car alarm and knocking on doors to help evacuate the 10-unit, three-story building, his father said.
“I told him he may have saved some lives,” Timothy Forkin Sr. of Walpole said of his son Wednesday night.
The elder Forkin, interviewed at the fire scene, added that he believes the tenant in the apartment next to his son’s was asleep at the time of the fire. That apartment was the other one hit by fire.
All tenants were able to safely make it out of their apartments, Fire Chief Richard Ball said.
The fire was reported about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday and displaced about 30 residents at the residential complex at 6 Messenger St. off Route 106. A dozen area fire departments responded to help battle the blaze.
“Lucky we got out when we did. It was pretty late,” said Julie Nguyen, who lives with Tim Forkin Jr. in the apartment. “We were lucky we were awake.”
The American Red Cross is helping those who were displaced, which include 21 adults and eight children.
“They were really great last night,” Nguyen said, noting the Red Cross found temporary housing and provided debit cards to tenants.
Forkin Sr. was helping Nguyen carry containers and boxes of what belongings they could salvage from the fire to a rented van.
Nguyen has lived in the apartment since 2020.
Two workers were busy nailing tarps to cover the roof firefighters opened up to vent the heat and smoke from the fire.
“My son said he never saw anything like it,” Forkin Sr. said, referring to flames and smoke.
The fire was reported as a mulch fire and was initially believed to have crept up the outside of the building, but the cause remains under investigation.
Forkin Sr. said he believes the fire’s origin was an external light, as the outside of the building was charred around the light fixture.
While it has been dry, there didn’t appear to be much mulch around and it was raining heavily during the fire, he noted.
The first responding firefighters found heavy fire and smoke coming from two three-story units at the complex, Ball said.
Firefighters thought they had the fire under control about midnight but it had spread into walls and the attic, and walls and ceilings were opened up.
Fire crews began fighting the flames from outside the building and then moved inside but were forced outside again at about 12:30 a.m.
They vented the roof from ladder trucks and also broke windows and skylights. A fourth alarm was struck for additional firefighters.
Plainville water officials were notified and responded to boost water pressure.
The fire was under control by about 1 a.m., and while many fire departments left the fire scene about 2 a.m., other firefighters remained through the early morning for, among other reasons, a fire watch.
The owner of the apartment complex was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro by ambulance for stress, officials said.
Besides the two apartments damaged by fire, one other unit sustained water damage. Those living in the other seven units were displaced because of electrical damage, Ball said.
The fire chief was hoping to get residents of eight units back in their homes by the end of Wednesday, but as of Wednesday night that didn’t appear to be the case. Forkin Sr. said electricity was still out in the building.
Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Foxboro, Wrentham, Norfolk, Franklin, Walpole, Sharon, Bellingham and Cumberland firefighters helped out at the fire. Easton firefighters covered the Plainville fire station.
Building and electrical inspectors also responded as did utility companies.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by Plainville firefighters and the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office.