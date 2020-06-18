PLAINVILLE — The tenants at two mobile home parks in town will soon have new landlords — themselves.
Residents at Brookside Village and Sunset Acres — both on Route 1 — voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to purchase the properties, which will be run as nonprofit organizations by volunteer boards.
The tenants must still secure financing and conclude a purchase and sale agreement, probably sometime in July, with the Higgins family, which has owned the parks since they opened. But tenant leaders say that will be a formality.
Charles Smith, a former selectman who is now the president of the board at Brookside, says the main advantage will be that “we will be able to maintain it and not be evicted. We like it here.”
Residents at both parks had been concerned by the fact that Legacy Communities of New Jersey, which recently purchased Sandcastle Estates, a 172-unit senior citizen mobile home park in South Attleboro, was also trying to purchase the Plainville parks. They were also worried that Legacy would raise rents to levels that tenants, who are mostly 55 and older and living on fixed incomes, could not afford.
State law gives mobile home residents first right of purchase but Legacy contested that right, said Smith. The state’s housing court recently ruled in the tenants’ favor, he said.
“We’ve done our due diligence and the final thing was to take a vote,” Smith said. The vote at Brookside was unanimous for the purchase. According to Bob Guerling, president at Sunset Acres, the yes vote there was about 95 percent.
“It was an effort of the whole board to engage with the residents and keep them informed,” Guerling said.
Brookside has about 60 tenants spread across its 10 acres and Sunset has some 220 lots on 60 acres.
The directors have hired a Raynham management firm to run the parks’ day-to-day operations and the tenants must still secure financing to cover the $18 million purchase price for the two parks.
Smith said that will involve raising rents on the individual sites from $365 to $553 a month, “now that we have a mortgage.” But, he added, it’s probably the only increase they will have to face for some time.
“It gives us a sense of security,” he said.
Smith said it was important for the tenants to secure the properties for their own now.
As Route 1 is further developed, “all the way to Patriot Place,” tenants fear the pressure will be on any owner to sell mobile home parks for higher-priced commercial development, he said.
He noted that tenants of a mobile home park across from Emerald Square mall in North Attleboro in recent years were kicked out to make way for commercial development.
A call to Higgins Mobile Homes Inc. seeking comment was not immediately returned on Thursday.
