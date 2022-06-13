PLAINVILLE — The tenants of six of the 10 housing units displaced by last week’s four-alarm fire at the Huckleberry Hill complex have moved back into their homes.
“Six of the units are already reoccupied, the seventh is finishing up smoke damage cleaning,” Fire Chief Richard Ball said Sunday. “The two fire units will be months and one unit had a lot of water damage so it will also be a lengthy process.”
The fire was reported just before midnight Wednesday and displaced about 30 residents in one building at 6 Messenger St., off Route 106. Roughly 60 firefighters from a dozen area fire departments responded to the scene.
“These tenants were very fortunate as one of them came home from work and discovered this fire and the tenants in one unit were still awake and able to assist in a quick evacuation of the affected units,” Ball said.
Besides the three heavily damaged townhouse-style rental units, seven others had lost electricity from the fire.
“The estimate of damage is approximately $750,000 as one unit is in need of a complete rebuild and two units will need some major repairs,” Ball said.
Despite all tenants being evacuated, firefighters certainly had their hands full.
“The biggest challenge to fighting this fire was that it was in unprotected void spaces and had a head start,” Ball said. “This type of fire is extremely dangerous for the interior crews as visibility is hindered and it is very challenging to locate the seat of the fire.”
While there are fire walls between the three-story duplexes, the two connected units in one duplex most damaged by the blaze have common spaces and attics, the fire chief said.
“The crews did a great job recognizing that this was unusual and got to safety. We then reestablished our attacks and did an excellent job containing this to a couple of units,” Ball said. “As we are a small department, the cooperation and coordination with our mutual aid partners was critical for the outcome.”
There was limited space to fight the fire with tenant vehicles parked in the parking lot.
“Parking the apparatus was a challenge but we were able to have three engines and the tower in the driveway,” Ball said, referring to a ladder truck. The remainder of the fire apparatus was parked along Messenger Street.
The state fire marshal’s office was called to look into a cause, but the fire was initially reported as a mulch fire that could have spread up exterior walls. Some tenants contend the fire started from an exterior light fixture, with the area around the light visibly charred.
“The fire is still under investigation by the state and we should have an answer later this week,” Ball said.
The American Red Cross helped the displaced tenants.