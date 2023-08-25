Foxboro Clean up 9.10.22 2
Giavanni Ford, a freshman at Foxboro High School, picks up trash on South Street at last year’s Clean-Up Foxboro Day.

FOXBORO — A decade after first stalking local streets in pursuit of unsightly roadway litter, organizers of the annual Clean-Up Foxboro Day event have redoubled efforts to spruce up the landscape when gathering for this year’s canvass on Saturday, Sept. 9.

“This is going to be the 10th annual cleanup and we hope it will be the biggest ever,” said Foxboro High School senior Nathan Urman, who appeared before the town select board last week with fellow student Michael Marcucella.