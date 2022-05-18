MANSFIELD -- Tessie is fine now and was back in puppy boot camp Wednesday.
But the 6-month-old sheepadoodle was thirsty and hungry when she was returned home Tuesday night, more than five hours after the doggie van she was inside was stolen from Wrentham center.
Her owner, Linda Fernando of Mansfield, said Wednesday she and her family were happy and relieved Tessie and the other puppy were recovered unharmed.
“My kids were really upset and my husband was frantic,” Fernando, a former Mansfield school committee member, said.
Tessie and another sheepadoodle named Frida were found safe in cages inside a Tail Blazers University van in Pawtucket Tuesday night, five hours after the vehicle was stolen from in front of Cataldo’s Hardware in Wrentham Center.
Tail Blazers is a doggie day care, training and boarding business on Route 1 in Wrentham. Police have impounded the van to examine it as part of the investigation.
No arrests have been made in the canine caper but police have a “person of interest” who investigators are trying to contact, Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath said Wednesday.
The “person of interest” is a woman who was in Wrentham District Court Tuesday and was later seen in Wrentham center looking for a ride, McGrath said.
Whether she is the person who stole the van is unknown at this point, the police chief said.
Police are trying to track her down “to rule her in or rule her out,” McGrath said.
But police believe whoever took the van, which is yellow and has a decal to make it look like a school bus, needed it for transportation and not to steal the puppies.
“Right now, we’re leaning toward it being a crime of opportunity,” McGrath said.
Fernando, who has been told about the suspicion of police, agreed.
“I don’t believe it was a dog-knapping. It was a crime of opportunity,” Fernando said.
The van was spotted on Capital Street in Pawtucket, near Interstate 95, by a person who saw social media posts about the stolen van and dogs and called police, McGrath said.
Josh Nichols, the owner of Tail Blazers, said he parked the van right in front of the hardware store to quickly run inside to buy a lock for a dog kennel.
“Because of the heat I had to leave the AC running,” to keep the dogs cool with high temperatures Tuesday, Nichols said.
Nichols, who has been criticized on social media for leaving the pets unattended, said the door to the hardware store was open and he was only in the store for “two minutes, tops.”
He said he believed there was a police officer nearby directing traffic. He also noted that the police station and town hall are nearby, thinking it was safe to go inside the hardware store.
“It’s something I’ve done before but I won’t do it again. I guess I am naïve in thinking that Wrentham is a small town,” Nichols said, whose keys and $1,000 iPhone were stolen.
Nichols said the dogs are with him “24-7” and were with him Tuesday as part of their training. He said he was relieved they were found unharmed.
“It’s over. It’s a big relief,” Nichols, who has owned the business for 11 years, said.
The incident happened on the first day Tessie was “off leash” in puppy “boot camp,” Fernando said. She is being taught commands to obey without being a leash and learning other behaviors, such as not jumping on people.
She graduates Saturday.
Fernando said Tessie is the fourth pet dog her family has taken to Tail Blazers for training. “We’ve used Tail Blazers for many years. They’re fantastic,” Fernando said.
“Josh is really great. I’m really mixed about this. It was an error in judgement,” Fernando said about the dogs being left unattended.
“Fortunately, both dogs were recovered unharmed,” she said.