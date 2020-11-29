ATTLEBORO — A Texas real estate development company aims to build 329 apartments and as many as four businesses on 39 acres now owned by Atlantic Golf Centers at 754 Newport Ave. (Route 1A).
The developer, known as Anthony Properties, is headquartered in Dallas and has submitted a petition to the city council to rezone 34 acres to General Residence A for the apartments and five acres to General Business for the commercial project.
The current zoning is for Single Residence D and Planned Highway Business, respectively.
Atlantic Golf is about 1 1/2 miles from the South Attleboro MBTA commuter rail station and the Rhode Island border.
As with apartment projects downtown, it’s thought that some of the prospective residents would be attracted by the proximity to the rail station.
Anthony Properties has done projects in Texas, Oklahoma, Iowa, Colorado, Minnesota, Indiana, Arkansas and Florida, according to its website.
The Atlantic Golf project would apparently be the company’s first in New England.
A public hearing on the rezoning is slated for Dec. 15.
