ATTLEBORO — A Texas man suspected in a Mansfield hit-and-run was ordered held without bail Tuesday after pleading innocent to a third-offense drunken driving charge.
Joshua Pynes, 40, faces a dangerousness hearing Friday in Attleboro District Court. A prosecutor told the court the charge may be upgraded to a fourth-offense drunken driving.
Pynes, of Spring, Texas, was arrested following a hit-and-run collision at about 11 p.m. Monday at Route 106 and Chilson Avenue.
The driver of the other vehicle said a pickup truck went through a stop sign and collided with him. He was evaluated by Mansfield rescue officials but was not reported injured.
According to police, Pynes and a passenger in his truck were found on Mansfield Avenue parked on the wrong side of the road, and his pickup truck had damage consistent with the damage described by the hit-and run victim.
Pynes was arrested after an investigation by officers Danielle Titus and Jay Sparrow.
In addition to drunken driving, Pynes faces charges of driving to endanger, failing to stop for a stop sign and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
His two previous drunken driving arrests were in Texas, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.