A school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that took the lives of 19 children and two teachers on Tuesday sent shock waves through the nation and prompted local officials to reassure parents and students that their main goal is to keep their children safe.
A couple of Foxboro parents sending their children to school this morning were both sad and anxious in light of the incident, the most recent to take place in the nation's schools.
Erica DuPlessis, mother of Caitlyn, 10 and Cameron, 7, both Burrell Elementary students, said it’s horrifying to think about and she had a lot of anxiety but as a parent, there are so many things to worry about.
“I try to focus on the reality that those situations are rare, although media coverage may make it seem so likely to happen. I'm very comfortable with the steps that our schools and public safety officers have taken to prevent these tragedies in our community,” DuPlessis said.
She said she never would consider not sending her children to school, but it's tough as a parent to decide how much or how little to tell kids about it, knowing they will probably discuss it in school.
Maura Buglione said her heart is heavy today thinking about the tragic school shooting in Texas.
“How can we put more mental health supports in place to prevent children/young adults from becoming murderers? Why do we not have nationwide laws banning assault rifles? The questions are endless, and the sadness is deep for families who will have a broken heart forever,” Buglione said.
She said as a parent of two Foxboro elementary school students, Lila in the fourth grade and Cora, who is a first-grader, she wishes she could believe that her children are entirely safe going to school today, but in this country, we have seen repeated school shootings.
“We need to work together to do anything and everything we can to prevent these tragedies from happening in the future,” Buglione said.
Others also questioned the safety in schools.
"This should be done every day… police need to be more present … I want to see more policemen out on patrol, Ketta Fredette said in a post to The Sun Chronicle's Facebook in response to patrols being stepped up Wednesday morning at area schools as a way to assure staff, students and parents.
Said Judy Limpus Heath: "When is enough actually enough. How many children have to die before they put controls in place to stop the gun violence."
Local authorities issued assurances aimed at helping to calm parents and others.
Mayor Paul Heroux said Wednesday there are reactive and pro-active systems in place to protect students.
One of the reactive systems is a $500,000 gun shot detection system paid for with marijuana business' host agreement money.
“We have funded and installed a gunshot detection system at all nine of our schools,” he said.
The system is designed to cut police response time.
“If we reduce police response time, we save lives,” Heroux said.
While reactive measures are important, proactive measures are more important because they are designed to prevent shootings.
Heroux said city and school officials have “hardened" the school as targets “by making sure that doors are closed, locked, and fortified.”
He added that the new high school has “bullet-proof/shatter-proof glass at the entrances so a shooter cannot shoot their way into a school.”
Discussions have been held about installing gun detection technology, Heroux said.
Uniformed police officers are present in the schools and are known as “resource officers.”
Heroux said he does not support guns in schools but “other non-lethal responses are being looked at.”
Extra precautions were taken on Wednesday in Attleboro schools, Superintendent David Sawyer said.
“(Police) Chief (Kyle) Heagney has increased patrols in light of the tragedy,” he said in an emailed statement to The Sun Chronicle.
“I would just add that we continue to work with our partners at the Police Department and City Hall to ensure that the Attleboro Public Schools remain a safe place to learn.”
In Seekonk, School Superintendent Rich Drolet said police patrols have been stepped up in his community as well.
“After speaking with Police Chief (Dean) Isabella, we will have increased police presence outside of our schools this week,” he told parents and students in an email sent Tuesday night.
"Like many of you, we worry about the frequency of shooting events across our country, and we understand the anxiety that many of our students, staff, and families may be experiencing." he said. "Student and staff safety is our top priority, and we work collaboratively with the Seekonk Police Department and Seekonk Fire Departments."
And he noted the ALICE protocol has been implemented in Seekonk schools and teachers have been trained in it.
ALICE stands for Alert-Lockdown-Inform-Counter-Evacuate.
“Our district has implemented the ALICE protocol as a response to any potential armed intruder,” Drolet said.
Security cameras monitor for threats and each school has a crisis/safety team and emergency response team, he said.
Foxboro school Superintendent Amy Berdos sent an email to families late Tuesday reading: "We are heartbroken for our colleagues and their students and families in Texas. The tragic loss of life because of a school shooting is incomprehensible. Helping to ensure that our students are emotionally safe in relation to the horrific news about the shooting is another important responsibility we all share."
Parents were referred to guidance from the American Psychological Association for useful and practical help: apa.org/topics/violence/school-shooting.aspx and the National Association of School Psychologists (NASP): nasponline.org/resources-and-publications/resources/school-safety-and-crisis/talking-to-children-about-violence-tips-for-parents-and-teachers.
She also pointed them to the resource "Talking to Children About Violence: Tips for Parents and Teachers" provided by the NASP.
"Please know that the safety of our students, staff and faculty is our number one priority in the Foxborough Public Schools. Counselors, social workers and psychologists are available in our schools to provide support to students, staff and parents/guardians. Do not hesitate to reach out to any member of our school community including our administrative team if we can help support you in any way," Berdos wrote.
In Norfolk, Police Chief Charles H. Stone Jr. said there will be a "heightened presence" of police at all schools through the end of the year.
"In the aftermath of the tragedy in Texas, we will have a heightened police presence at all Norfolk schools from now until the end of the school year," he said in a statement emailed to The Sun Chronicle. "This increased presence is not due to any particular threat, however, police will be on hand as a precaution to help greet students, teachers, staff and parents during this difficult time."
He also wanted to reassure parents and students that safety measures have been taken.
"We would also like to remind community members that our department has a strong partnership with both the Norfolk Public Schools and King Philip Regional School District and numerous mental health and wellness organizations.
"As part of our partnership with the schools, we collaborate on creating emergency procedures and conduct training to ensure that plans are in place should an emergency occur. We also have a school resource officer who has a presence within the schools throughout the year and is certified and trained in crisis intervention," he said.
And in Norton, School Superintendent Joseph Baeta said: "We communicated with families and staff last night."
He said safety protocols were in place and the “crisis team” had been notified.
Baeta did not reveal what was said to the families.