The TGI Fridays restaurant in Warwick, R.I. abruptly closed over the weekend, but TGI Fridays in North Attleboro, Mansfield and Seekonk remain open.
The restaurant in Warwick apparently closed for good Sunday, with lights off and a sign on the door asking customers to instead visit the chain’s Seekonk location.
The Warwick location was the only TGI Fridays in Rhode Island.
There are TGI Fridays off Route 1 in North Attleboro, in Mansfield Crossing off School Street in Mansfield, and off Route 6 in Seekonk.
TGI Fridays is a casual dining restaurant chain that has 869 restaurants, with 385 in the U.S.
Founded 54 years ago in New York City, with a headquarters in Dallas, the company is owned by TriArtisan Capital, a New York-based private equity firm.
It purchased the company from Sentinel Partners in October 2019.
