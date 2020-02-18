Another candidate entered the race Tuesday for the state’s 4th Congressional District seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III, who is running for Senate against incumbent Democrat Edward Markey.
Tom Shack, the eighth Democrat and the sixth from Brookline, made his announcement in a statement emailed to supporters and news outlets, including The Sun Chronicle.
He’s a former prosecutor and comptroller for the state.
There are no Republicans in the hunt and no candidates from the southern part of the district, which stretches to Fall River.
Shack said he’s running to help mend a nation divided.
“I have seen first-hand that government can be a force for good, but our democracy is quickly eroding as cynicism, distrust, and division engulf our nation,” he said. “Dark money and darker acts erode trust. We need leaders committed to protecting our freedoms, our constitution, and our rule of law through transparent and truly representative government for all. We must bring back the basic principles of dignity, service to others, trust, and openness.”
He listed 13 “core Democratic values” that comprise his platform.
Shack holds a degree from New England School of Law in Boston and a master’s degree in business administration and a bachelor’s degree in political science, both from American University in Washington, D.C.
He teaches entrepreneurship at New England School of Law and is a former teacher at Boston University School of Law.
Shack lives in Brookline with his wife, Monica.
The other candidates are Jake Auchincloss and Becky Walker Grossman of Newton and David Cavell, Alan Khazei, Ihssane Leckey, Jesse Mermell and Ben Sigel, all from Brookline
The 4th District stretches from Brookline to Fall River and includes Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Foxboro, Rehoboth, Seekonk, Plainville and Wrentham.
The primary election is Sept. 1. The general election is Nov. 3.
