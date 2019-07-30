ATTLEBORO — Twenty children sat in the shade at Balfour Riverwalk eating chicken wraps Tuesday afternoon as adults stood nearby talking about the importance of providing nutritious meals to low-income children during the summer.
For eight years, Kids Summer Cafe has been providing free lunches to the children utilizing a combination of federal funding and donations from the community.
Lisa Piscatelli, executive director of Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative, which runs the program, said low-income children often depend on free or reduced-price school lunches for a healthy meal, but those lunches are not available when school is on summer vacation.
So the Kids Summer Cafe picks up the slack, providing lunches for children four days a week at several locations in Attleboro and Norton.
The 20 children at the Riverwalk came from an enrichment education program at the nearby Literacy Center.
The program invited local officials to the event to see how it works and the good it does for the children.
“It’s one thing to talk about food insecurity, it’s another thing to see it in action,” Piscatelli said.
U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III, D-Brookline, state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, and Attleboro City Councilor Heather Porreca, a candidate for mayor, were among those in attendance.
Most of the funding comes from the federal government and is funneled to the providers through the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Kennedy, who frequently attends the annual event, said he supports the program because some children would otherwise not have access to healthy meals in the summer.
“It’s great to see the community come together and make sure the kids get the nutrition they need,” he said.
Piscatelli said the program gets a lot of assistance from donors, such as Willow Tree, which provides chicken for meals twice a week during the summer program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.