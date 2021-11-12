As it seems with just about everything else, it will be costing more to sit down for Thanksgiving dinner later this month.
The price of turkeys and other traditional parts of the holiday dinner have climbed due to supply and demand issues attributed largely to the pandemic and food costs rising from inflation.
The picture isn’t expected to be much rosier for Christmas dinners.
And that’s if you can even get your hands on a turkey.
Rainbow Turkey Farm, a five-acre farm on Homestead Avenue in Rehoboth, has already sold out of its turkeys for Thanksgiving.
The farm posted the news Oct. 24 on its Facebook page, but added that it anticipates having chicken available for purchase closer to the holiday.
Belwing Acres Turkey Farm, another popular farm on Taunton Avenue in Seekonk that has been in the Dickens family since 1944, hasn’t experienced a shortage of turkeys but has seen its phone ringing off the hook, owners say. That’s partly because they are getting customers from farms such as Rainbow that are out of turkeys.
Customers are also ordering larger turkeys this year as families are getting together more despite the continuing pandemic.
Price for turkeys this year is $4.75 per pound — an increase over last year, and while turkeys are not stuck on container ships, other supplies may be delayed and most everything has increased in cost, the farm said in a comment to a post on its Facebook page.
Corrugated boxes used to store turkeys in refrigerator trucks or used to box up orders have gone up 25%. Diesel fuel for the refrigerator trucks rented to ensure turkeys are safe to eat is up about $1 per gallon from last year. The cost of grain to feed turkeys has skyrocketed, and farm help expect an increased wage.
At Morin’s on South Main Street in downtown Attleboro, the restaurant and its catering business expect to have enough turkey but has experienced the price surge.
“In our case, it looks like costs on most items are up 15% across the board,” owner John Morin said in an email. “Our orders have been coming in steady since we started November 1, not expecting the massive amount we did last year because it seems families are starting to get together more this year.
“We are recommending to get orders in, though the food distributors seem confident they will have enough turkey to supply us,” Morin added. “Watching the news seems to tell another story.”
Across the country, the average cost of a 16-pound frozen turkey is $18.35, and prices are up 25 cents and higher per pound.
This year’s Thanksgiving dinner could be the most expensive in the history of the holiday — up 4 to 5% from last year’s meal that was the cheapest in a decade, analysts say.
The past year, though, has seen a dramatic hike in food prices.
The cost of groceries went up by 4.5% from September 2020 to September 2021, the latest consumer price index data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates.
Supply chain issues, worker shortages and poor weather are prime drivers in the rising food costs, economists say.
The glass and metal containers for food also cost more, contributing to food inflation, they point out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.