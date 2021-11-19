The United Way is partnering with the Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative to distribute 1,500 Thanksgiving meals Saturday to families.
The meals will be given to pre-registered families from 9 a.m. to noon at the Sweet Community House, 44 Peck St. in Attleboro and the Hockomock Area YMCA, 300 Elmwood St. in North Attleboro.
The effort is part of the United Way’s plans to distribute over 18,000 meals — its largest ever Thanksgiving Project.
Demand for meals this year increased by over 3,000 families and new locations were added. There are now 30 distributions sites throughout Greater Boston, the South Shore, North Shore and Merrimack Valley.
“This year, the United Way is helping to meet a significant increase in need,” said Brigid Boyd of the United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley.
More than 200,000 pounds of food in over 18,000 grocery bags will be handed out, the United Way says.
The bags will include onions, potatoes, canned corn, canned green beans, black beans, cornbread mix, stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy, rice, and an aluminum turkey pan. Families will also receive either a turkey or a grocery gift card in their bags to purchase a turkey, depending on where they pick up their meals.
“As food costs continue to rise and the demand for assistance remains high, local corporations and volunteers continue to step forward to donate food, funding, and their own time to help feed more families and ensure that everyone has the opportunity to enjoy this holiday meal with their loved ones,” said Bob Giannino, president and CEO of the United Way. “Donations to support United Way’s Thanksgiving Project not only provide the fixings for a holiday meal, but also help families stretch their food budgets for an entire week.”
