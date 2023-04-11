Landon Callahan remembers the awkward feeling he had as he sat in his fifth-grade classroom surrounded by girls watching an educational video about breast development and menstrual cycles.
“This should not be happening to me,” he recalled thinking.
Callahan, a 25-year-old transgender resident of North Attleboro, said the human growth and development lessons he sat through then was one of the most difficult experiences of childhood.
“Having to have those conversations in a gendered way was the catalyst for a lot of mental health issues and substance abuse issues,” said Callahan, who transitioned at age 15 after struggling with severe depression in his freshman year of high school.
The cisgender boys were pulled by the school gym teacher for a separate lesson on puberty and when they returned, the students immediately exchanged inaccurate information about what they had learned, Callahan said.
“I think having it be separated by gender caused a lot more secrecy and shame around peoples’ body parts and their functions,” Callahan said. “It was very isolating not having the language or the words to describe what I was feeling.”
Callahan is now a lead trainer for the Safe Schools Program for LGBTQ Students, a joint initiative between the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Massachusetts Commission on LGBTQ Youth.
Callahan said that while curriculums statewide have made great progress on LGBTQ+ inclusivity since he was in school, legislative support is the next necessary step for the modernization of sex education.
The push to update Massachusetts’ decades-old sex education requirements continues this session as advocates campaign for the Healthy Youth Act, a bill that aims to ensure all state sex education is consent-focused and actively inclusive of LGBTQ+ students.
But the national climate, exemplified by Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation, has prompted some advocates to back a less comprehensive measure.
The healthy youth bill was first introduced 12 years ago and has been approved four times by the state Senate only to fail in the House at the end of each session.
The Senate’s version of the bill was presented by state Sen. Sal DiDomenico, D-Everett, with 17 state legislators, including Attleboro-area state Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, signing on in support.
“Students deserve age-appropriate, medically accurate, and comprehensive information about their own bodies and safe, healthy relationships with others,” Rausch said in a written statement. “I am proud to continue supporting the Healthy Youth Act to deliver for our students by strengthening sex education and creating safe and inclusive learning environments in which students can ask questions about consent, gender, healthy relationships, and safe sexual activity.”
State Rep. James O’Day, D-West Boylston, and state Rep. Vanna Howard, D-Lowell, presented a version of the bill to the House, with 53 other state legislators including state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, and state Rep. Ted Philips, D-Sharon.
“The Healthy Youth Act is a comprehensive, age-appropriate, and inclusive approach to sex education,” O’Day said in a written statement. “It is an opt-out education that provides students the tools and resources they need to make informed decisions, build healthy relationships, and establish safe boundaries. We should want this for our young people.”
Philips added he was proud to support the bill.
“Though we are almost a quarter through the 21st Century, sex education in Massachusetts remains hopelessly mired in the 20th,” Philips said in a written statement. “I’m proud to support the bill, and am optimistic that this is the year we’ll finally put it on the Governor’s Desk.”
If the bill becomes law, DESE will update state requirements using research recognized by leading public health organizations. School districts would still maintain local autonomy over selecting an approved sex education curriculum.
The bill maintains the current “opt-out” policy that allows parents and guardians to exempt children from any portion of the curriculum.
Sex education is not mandated in Massachusetts and the requirements for schools that elect to teach it were last updated in 1999.
While current regulations hold that sex education curriculum must explain the benefits of abstinence, they do not require instruction on sexual orientation, gender identity, or consent.
A 2019 survey by the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network found 82% of LGBTQ+ high school students in Massachusetts said they don’t receive inclusive sex education.
Alex Levitan, a queer 18-year-old at Newton South High School, is one such student.
“If I did not have the resources outside of school that I do, I would not be confident that I was having safe sex,” Levitan said. “They focused almost entirely on safe sex for heterosexual couples. And it’s going to happen whether the adults in your life like it or not. So it’s better to be safe and feel confident, especially when it comes to consent.”
A total of 18.7% of LGBTQ+ high school students in Massachusetts reported experiencing sexual assault, according to a 2019 survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“If we believe that kids are not talking about sex education, relationships, and consent, then we have our head in the sand,” DiDomenico said. “They’re talking about all those things, but they are not getting accurate and age-appropriate information.”
Only 50% of Massachusetts teens report that they learned how to use a condom while over 60% will have had sex by the time they graduate high school, according to a 2020 survey by the CDC.
DiDomenico attributes the delay to modernizing sex education to legislative discomfort and a spread of false information about the Healthy Youth Act.
“There are some folks that are uncomfortable with this topic. They’re uncomfortable talking about it and they’re uncomfortable legislating it,” DiDomenico said. “A lot of inaccurate information has been put forth by the other side who are against this bill. They’ve done a disservice, I believe, to the students in our schools.”
“It’s really not the young people and the students that have a problem talking about these things,” said Callahan, who provides professional development training to support LGBTQ+ students. “It’s mostly adults who just don’t know how to have these conversations.”
North Attleboro Superintendent John Antonucci, who was not affiliated with the school system when Callahan was a student, said in an email that one of the four pillars of the school system’s strategic plan is “Serving All Students.”
“We are constantly striving to ensure every student has a sense of belonging in the North Attleboro Public Schools,” he said. “As always, should the state legislature make changes to a law or regulation, North Attleboro will make the necessary modifications to comply.”
The Healthy Youth Act has been consistently met with opposition from the Massachusetts Family Institute, a non-partisan public policy organization based in Judeo-Christian values.
“This bill would remove local control over curricula from districts choosing to teach sex ed. It will force them to comply with a Health Framework from the MA Department of Education that will mandate what’s called a comprehensive sexuality education model for sex ed curricula. And not comprehensive in the positive sense of the word,” said Mary Ellen Siegler, a Massachusetts Family Institute spokesperson..
“Parents do not want their child’s school to groom their children to engage in high-risk sexual activity through graphic sex ed lessons, but that’s exactly what will happen to MA students if our legislature passes this bill,” Siegler added.
Some people have misconceptions about the term sex education and what it encompasses, said Megara Bell, director of Partners in Sex Education, a Newton-based training and consultation organization.
“Sex Ed is an umbrella term which includes healthy relationships, puberty, hygiene, anti-bullying, diversity, communication, refusal skills and child abuse prevention,” Bell said. “Topics that almost everyone wants for their kids!”
Bell said that the lack of governance over the type and quality of sex education in schools has disproportionately affected youth across the state.
“It’s an equity issue where the access that young people have to correct and useful information is largely dependent on where they go to school,” Bell said.
Though statewide teen pregnancy rates continue to decline, disparities persist. Teen pregnancy rates for people of color are more than double that of white people, according to a recent CDC study.
Compared to the HIV infection rate among white individuals, the rate among black individuals is nine times greater and the rate among Hispanic individuals is six times greater, according to a 2020 study by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
“Every person can benefit from information about HIV, especially the most affected group – that marginalized community within the marginalized community, your QTBIPOC youth,” said Shaplaie Brooks, the executive director of the Massachusetts Commission on LGBTQ Youth.
Brooks said that some parents are already using the “opt-out” language in Massachusetts’ sex education laws as a loophole to pull their student out of curriculum specifically related to gender identity, sexual orientation, and intersectionality.
“It’s really an attack not only on LGBTQ+ youth, but on youth of color,” Brooks said. “The commission sees what’s happening and we understand it for what it is — bigotry, racism, homophobia, and transphobia.”
Conversations about state sex education are occurring against a backdrop of recent legislative actions across the country that attempt to place restrictions on LGBTQ+ affirming language in schools.
Florida’s new rules, which prohibits instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity for students in kindergarten through third grade, has set off a string of similar legislative action across the country since it was enacted in March 2022.
Texas legislators proposed a bill this session which would impose the same restrictions through the eighth grade.
A bill recently passed by the Indiana House Education Committee takes the “Don’t Say Gay” law a step further, requiring a school to notify a parent if their student requests to change their name or pronoun to a title “inconsistent with the student’s sex.”
Opponents say these measures are damaging to the health of LGBTQ+ students while proponents say the measures empower parental control over their child’s upbringing.
Tanya Neslusan, the executive director of the advocacy organization MassEquality, fears that the recent push back against affirming LGBTQ+ education will undermine the efforts of the Healthy Youth Act.
MassEquality is pulling out from the Healthy Youth Act coalition this year and is instead supporting a health education bill presented by state Rep. Marjorie Decker, D-Cambridge, that mandates statewide age-appropriate and medically accurate sex education.
The bill broadly mentions sexuality but does not include specific guidelines on LGBTQ+ sexual orientation, gender identity or consent.
Neslusan is concerned that if the Healthy Youth Act is passed without a statewide sex education mandate, some schools may stop teaching sex education altogether.
“It’s nothing against the Healthy Youth Act, it’s just that in these tumultuous times with all the anti-LGBTQ organizing, I don’t want to invest our resources on something that might backfire because it lacks a mandate,” Neslusan said.
Advocates of the Healthy Youth Act say that although a statewide mandate would be ideal, the first necessary step is to ensure that all existing sex education curriculum is evidence-informed, inclusive, and thorough.
“Our hope is that the bill helps school districts see how important it is to teach sex and relationships education,” said Jamie Klufts, co-chair of the Healthy Youth Act coalition. “In our conversations with school districts, they appreciate that local control is a core component of the Healthy Youth Act.”
Klufts hopes that continued and increased support from local legislators, advocacy groups, and students will push the bill past the finish line this session.
Last July, the Healthy Youth Act coalition gathered on the Statehouse steps alongside O’Day and Howard to rally for passage in the House.
“This year, we’re going to be doing more rallies, getting more support, and you’ll see us in front of the Statehouse on the steps again,” Howard said. “It’s critical. The time is now.”