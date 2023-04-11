Callahan, Landon
Landon Callahan, shown here with his cat Noodle in his North Attleboro apartment, is a lead trainer for the

Safe Schools Program for LGBTQ Students

.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

Landon Callahan remembers the awkward feeling he had as he sat in his fifth-grade classroom surrounded by girls watching an educational video about breast development and menstrual cycles.

“This should not be happening to me,” he recalled thinking.

Marissa Walker is a reporter with the Boston University Statehouse Program.