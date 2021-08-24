WRENTHAM — The Disney Store is closing 60 locations across the country on or before Sept, 15, including the one at the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets, the company announced Tuesday.
The announcement follows a statement by Disney and Target on Monday that the department store will open Disney Stores inside 100 of its locations, according to CNBC.
The announcement marks the latest round of Disney Store closures, with 40 closing in the first wave, as the company refocuses on e-commerce instead of brick-and-mortar stores.
