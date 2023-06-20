ATTLEBORO — The deed is done and the Amaya family — including mom Malkis, her two children and a dog named Yogy — can move into their new 1,440-square-foot home.
A special ceremony celebrating completion of the house was held Tuesday with at least 50 people attending. The family can officially move in on Wednesday.
Old Colony Habitat for Humanity CEO Kim Thomas emceed the event, which ended with Alan Escobar, 8, and Veronica Amaya, 16, cutting a green ribbon signaling the completion of the project and the opening of the home.
Prior to the ribbon cutting the home was blessed by the Rev. Alex Chetsas of St. Gregory the Theologian Parish in Mansfield.
Malkis Amaya, 35, the mom of Alan and Veronica, broke down when she tearfully thanked the many people who donated money, supplies, work and even food so her family could have a new home to live in.
“The dream came true,” Amaya said. “The American dream. God bless you all for all the hard work you did.”
Amaya was one of three people out of 28 applicants who qualified for the home and her name was picked out of a barrel at Plainridge Park Casino.
The home cost $300,000 to build and it took 300 volunteers to build it.
Amaya will be paying a $300,000 mortgage at zero interest. There were 12 corporate donors, the lead one being Bristol County Savings Bank.
Tim Travers, board president of Old Colony Habitat for Humanity, welcomed the Amaya family to the home.
“Hopefully they will enjoy it for many years to come and make great memories,” he said.
Steve Manni, building committee chairman, joked about the fastidiousness of the work. “We had a punch list that went on for weeks,” he said. “I’m a bit of a perfectionist.”
State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, told the family “you deserve this.”
“Welcome home. Have a blessed future in this home,” he said.
Mayor Cathleen DeSimone said she could not think of a more profound gift than a home.
“This is about democracy,” she said. “Giving people a chance for a better life.”
