ATTLEBORO
He has stood behind some of the most high-profile criminals in state history and ushered them in and out of courtrooms in Boston and Southeastern Massachusetts for over three decades.
But come Friday, the gavel will drop for the last time for veteran court officer Howie Werman.
The 59-year-old Mattapan native is retiring after 35 years serving the state Trial Court, the past 27 in Attleboro District Court.
“I’ve built some lifelong friendships and I feel blessed and honored to have worked with a lot of wonderful people over my 35-year career,” Werman said.
Werman puts on a dour face in the courtroom. But he has an easy manner and a sense of humor that can place both a nervous or agitated prisoner or juror at ease.
“Legends can never be replaced,” David Abbot, the chief court officer, said about Werman.
Being a court officer “is not just being the police officer of the courtroom. You’re a social worker and you have to have empathy and the ability to communicate with people,” Abbott said, adding that Werman demonstrated those attributes during his career.
After working in superior courts in Norfolk and Suffolk counties and district courts in Stoughton and Wrentham, Werman transferred to Attleboro in 1993 when the court started hearing jury trials.
When jurors finish their civic duty, they are free for three years and usually race to the front door of the courthouse hoping to never be called again.
But after one jury trial several years ago, several jurors left the courthouse wishing Werman well, saying, “See you in three years, Howie.”
Werman said he thought about becoming a court officer after watching them on television. Then at age 24, he got his first assignment in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham.
The most famous defendant he has ever ushered into a courtroom was Aaron Hernandez, the former New England Patriots star later convicted of murdering a friend in the North Attleboro Industrial Park in 2013.
“He was quiet, not a problem. He just basically asked where his lawyer was and whether he could talk to him,” Werman said of Hernandez.
Werman also escorted mobster Frank “Cadillac” Salemme and Boston art thief Myles Connor in and out of courtrooms.
He helped during the trial of Ben Coates, a Patriot tight end who was ultimately found innocent in Wrentham District Court of assaulting a girlfriend.
But most of the prisoners he has come across were not famous or notorious. Many, Werman said, found themselves in a cell because of drugs, alcohol and bad decisions.
“My attitude was that I would respect them as long as they respected me. I would try to help them if I could, try to talk to them about changing their lives or get them to make better choices,” Werman said.
“Some people don’t have anybody. A little bit of advice or a pep talk could go a long way,” he said, adding that he has had defendants thank him years later while encountering them in malls or on the street.
The saddest cases he witnessed were in juvenile court, where many of the child defendants have no father figures in their lives and get in trouble hanging with the wrong crowd.
“They are kids going in the wrong direction,” Werman said.
Now retired, Werman said he plans to spend more time with his 96-year-old father Bernie at an assisted living center in Quincy. Visits are limited due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A longtime health fanatic, Werman also plans to continue working out and staying in shape.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.