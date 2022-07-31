Blanding Library combines art with classics for a townwide literary challenge
Blanding Library combines art with classics for a townwide literary challenge
REHOBOTH — Residents have likely already noticed them around town — 4-by-6 foot reproductions of the covers of classic books.
But these literary artworks are not just for show. They were put up by Rehoboth’s Blanding Free Public Library as part of the “Great Rehoboth Book Hunt” organized by the library and taking place this summer.
Starting early last month, library officials have been placing two book covers per week in locations around town, challenging town residents to find them all. As of July 30, nine of a total of 15 were created for the event.
Individuals wishing to participate in the hunt can stop by the library at 124 State Road to pick up a passport. Collect one stamp per location for a total of 15 stamps and be eligible for prizes including a goody bag and a $100 gift certificate to An Unlikely Story Cafe and Bookstore in Plainville.
Clues as to the location of each book can be found at rehobothantiquarian.org/blanding-library/the-great-rehoboth-book-hunt, or through the library’s social media pages.
“Originally, I hoped the Book Hunt would remind people about the resources the library provides for them and generate some activity on our social media outlets. It has definitely accomplished that,” library director Whitney Pape said. “What I didn’t anticipate is how much I personally would learn about Rehoboth and the number of personal and professional connections I would make in the process of organizing artwork reproductions and display locations.”
Pape reached out to both local artists and library patrons to design book covers. In the end, she decided that instead of having individuals compete against one another, each of the 15 artists and patrons who expressed interest in the program would be represented with a book cover, with the goal of highlighting community spirit and artistic expression.
The inspiration for the book hunt came from a similar event that took place through a public library in Ellington, Connecticut. Staff member Francie Berger at the Hall Memorial Library shared information about the event on a listserv for Connecticut libraries.
“Public libraries tend to be very generous in sharing ideas with their colleagues,” Pape said.
The book hunt was made possible through a grant from the Rehoboth Cultural Council, the local division of the Massachusetts Cultural Council. Friends of the Blanding Library, a nonprofit, also contributed, helping to provide prizes for the winner of the book hunt and tokens of gratitude for the artists.
Although the financial and logistical requirements of the event means that it cannot be an annual event, Pape expressed definite interest in repeating it in the future.
“The experience has been so valuable for so many people, including staff members,” she said.
Have an interesting bit of news you’d like to see mentioned in the Along the Way column? Email it to Natasha Connolly at news@thesunchronicle.com.