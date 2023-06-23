The HARP

The Harp has opened at Patriot Place in Foxboro.

FOXBORO — The Harp, a popular Boston sports bar and restaurant, opened a new second location in Patriot Place this week in the space that had been occupied for several years by CBS Sporting Club.

The bar is the latest of several businesses that have recently moved into the dining, shopping and entertainment venue off Route 1 or are planning to.