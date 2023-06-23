FOXBORO — The Harp, a popular Boston sports bar and restaurant, opened a new second location in Patriot Place this week in the space that had been occupied for several years by CBS Sporting Club.
The bar is the latest of several businesses that have recently moved into the dining, shopping and entertainment venue off Route 1 or are planning to.
The Harp brings to Patriot Place a similar sports atmosphere and menu as its Boston location.
It sits atop a grand staircase in the North Marketplace and has an expansive patio with views of Gillette Stadium.
Inside, a 35-foot TV screen covers an entire wall and several large TVs surround the dining room and bar area.
A system of high-pressure misters has been installed along the full length of the outdoor space to provide relief during sweltering summer days.
“We’re thrilled to officially welcome The Harp to the Patriot Place family,” said Brian Earley, vice president and general manager of Patriot Place.
The Harp is run by Briar Group, which opened Six String Grill & Stage, a 23,000-square-foot dining and live music establishment, in Patriot Place in May 2019.
“It’s a wonderful feeling to welcome guests through the doors,” Briar Group’s CEO Austin O’Connor said. “We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to serve the Foxboro community with the same passion and dedication as we have in Boston for 30 years.”
The Harp in Boston is on Causeway Street, across the street from TD Garden, and marked its 30th anniversary this year.
Briar Group also operates Hurricane’s at the Garden sports bar near TD Garden and Ned Devine’s, an Irish pub, at Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, among other businesses.
Patriot Place in February announced two other business openings: Dream Spa Medical and Crumbl Cookies, which has just opened and has an Attleboro location as well.
In April, Axel & Byrne, a casual counter-service restaurant offering “Food from the Road,” opened.
Hobby Lobby, a popular arts and crafts and home decor chain store, will open next year adjacent to Bed Bath & Beyond in Patriot Place’s South Marketplace.
CBS Sporting Club closed in January after the New England Patriots’ last regular season game.