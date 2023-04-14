Harp PP

FOXBORO — The Harp, a popular Boston bar, is opening a second location in Patriot Place in the space that had been occupied for several years by CBS Sporting Club.

“Patriot Place will add The Harp to its list of dining and entertainment destinations later this year, as the legendary Boston bar will expand to one of Patriot Place’s signature locations,” the Route 1 shopping, eating and entertainment venue said in a news release Friday. “The second iteration of The Harp will bring the same love for Boston sports, comfort food favorites, and buzzing atmosphere with a refreshed look to its Foxboro location.”